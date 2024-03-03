English
Ranji Trophy: Ashwin Cheekily Asks Shardul Thakur to Stop the Onslaught Against Tamil Nadu

Witnessing his onslaught from distance, Ravichandran Ashwin took to social media to deliver a special request to his Team India Teammate Shardul Thakur.

Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin and Shardul Thakur
Shardul Thakur has illuminated the Ranji Trophy semi-final between Mumbai and Tamil Nadu with his gleaming display. The all-rounder starred with the ball and has been exceptional with the bat. Courtesy of his immaculate performance, Mumbai have taken a hefty lead over Tamil Nadu at the Bandra Kurla Complex.

Ravichandran Ashwin's cheeky request to Shardul Thakur

After bundling out at a mere score of 146 in the first innings, the Southern State came back with an apt response and left Mumbai in a troubled state. The scorecards of both teams showcased an almost identical outlook, however, Shardul Thakur appeared as the difference maker and changed the complexion of the game. Thakur stood out for the team in the unlikeliest of situations, when they were down and out at 107/7, and registered a ton at that stage to clear the clouds of distress. Thakur's exploits have rendered Mumbai a significant lead over the most successful Ranji team in history.

Witnessing his Team India teammate's exceptional performance, Ravichandran Ashwin took to X to submit a comical request to Thakur. Ashwin cheekily urged Shardul Thakur to stop his onslaught on Tamil Nadu bowlers.

Thakur's blistering knock of 109 came in just 105 balls. He dealt in sixes and fours throughout the innings and ended up registering as many as thirteen 4s and four 6s.

Shardul Thakur in the mix of things

Shardul Thakur has been a part of the India squad for quite some time now. He was there in the World Cup 2023 and also featured in the South Africa tour that followed. However, a quiet performance in the Rainbow Nation has put him out of the frame for the India vs England series. Nevertheless, Thakur utilised the time by entering the Ranji Trophy, with a performance like that against Mumbai in the tournament's semi-final, he may again fetch the attention of selectors and might get the Team India call-up again soon.

