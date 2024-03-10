×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 23:46 IST

Ranji Trophy final: Nair backs Vidarbha's 'ability to fight back' from tough situations

Karun Nair on Saturday backed Vidarbha to come good against Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy final owing to their ability to fight back from tough situations, an attribute that the two-time winners displayed against Madhya Pradesh in the semifinal.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Ranji Trophy final
Ranji Trophy final | Image:X.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Karun Nair on Saturday backed Vidarbha to come good against Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy final owing to their ability to fight back from tough situations, an attribute that the two-time winners displayed against Madhya Pradesh in the semifinal.

Vidarbha bounced back strongly in the second innings after being bowled out for a mere 170 in the first to win by 62 runs, setting up the final against Mumbai which starts here on Sunday.

Advertisement

"The thrilling and close win against Madhya Pradesh really showed the character in the team, a lot of fighting ability," Nair told PTI Video in an exclusive interview here at the Wankhede Stadium.

"We have always come back from difficult situations, that was another difficult situation (first innings against Madhya Pradesh) where we didn't play quite well to our potential in the first innings, but we came back really hard and won that game," he said.

Advertisement

However, Nair hoped that there is no such situation for the team to deal with in the final.

"But we need to start well in this game and try to be on top, right from the beginning," he said.

Advertisement

Having parted ways with his home state Karnataka ahead of this season, Nair emerged as Vidarbha's leading run-scorer this season in the Ranji Trophy with 616 runs in nine matches at 41.06 with two centuries and as many fifties.

The right-handed Nair, who is only the second Indian after Virender Sehwag to have scored a triple hundred in Test cricket, credited his adaptability for the success.

Advertisement

"It's been an amazing season for me, I have played really well, and playing for a new team is always tough, I think I have adapted really well," he said.

"I have done well in all formats of the game, (be it) in Mushtaq Ali (Trophy), Vijay Hazare (Trophy) and (now) in the Ranji Trophy.

Advertisement

"We have qualified for the knockouts in all formats, and making it to the final in the Ranji Trophy, it cannot get bigger than this, really looking forward to an exciting game," Nair said.

Nair has special memories with the venue for the final, Wankhede Stadium, for having struck a gigantic 328 in the Ranji Trophy 2014-15 final between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu which set up a massive win by an innings and 217 runs.

Advertisement

The 32-year-old, however, wanted to keep his focus on the impending contest and not brood too much on the past.

"If you think of dreams, you will want to repeat that again but you don't think that. You just hope to contribute as much as you can to the team winning," he said.

Advertisement

"To win that game would be my first objective but if the opportunity comes and I am set then scoring a big hundred would always mean special to me," Nair added.

With the Ranji final featuring several International players, Nair said the Vidarbha side wants to keep the focus on their processes and not any other factor.

Advertisement

"It’s about playing as a unit and as a team. Obviously, they have individuals that can change the course of a game but we are not thinking about that, we want to do our processes and our routine as well as we can and after that whatever is the result, we will take that," he added. 

Advertisement

Published March 9th, 2024 at 23:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

6 hours ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

6 hours ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

6 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

6 hours ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

7 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

7 hours ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

7 hours ago
The Debate

Can The INDI Catch Up?

a day ago
Shaitaan

Shaitaan Movie Premiere

a day ago
Mickael Groguhe knocked out by Islem Masraf at PFL Paris

Overconfident MMA fighter

a day ago
Dominik Mysterio at his wedding

Mysterio gets booed

a day ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Dons Black Jacket

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Mobbed By Ducks

a day ago
Reteish Deshmukh-Genelia

Riteish's Airport Look

a day ago
Maidaan trailer launch

Maidaan Trailer Launch

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Stylish Look

a day ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Stuns In Casual Look

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Is Mamata Trying to 'Redeem Anti-Hindu Image'? Too Late, Says Malviya

    India News6 minutes ago

  2. Thandel: Sai Pallavi, Naga Chaitanya Starrer Film's Release Date Reveale

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  3. Meryl Streep To Al Pacino: Actors With Most Number Of Oscar Nominations

    Galleries10 minutes ago

  4. Parvej Khan becomes first Indian to qualify for NCAA track event final

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  5. Rahul Dravid disagrees with BCCI's new 'incentive scheme' for Test stars

    Sports 12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo