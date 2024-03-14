Updated March 14th, 2024 at 14:58 IST
'Can’t help but be champions, we Mumbaikars': Reactions pour in after Mumbai win Ranji Trophy
As Mumbai win their record-extending 42nd Ranji title in the Final against Vidarbha, cricket fans are sharing their excitement all over social media.
- Sports
- 3 min read
Advertisement
The Mumbai Cricket Association have secured a thumping victory over the Vidarbha cricket team in the final of the Ranji Trophy. With a big target to chase, VCS started strong against MCA as they chased the given target of 500+ runs. But they did not stand much of a chance against the opposing bowlers. Vidarbha fell short despite a valiant effort as the Ajinkya Rahane-led team won the Ranji Trophy title for the 42nd time. After MCA's win, reactions have started to pour all over the internet as the team brings another Ranji title to their trophy cabinet.
Also Read: Mumbai win Ranji Trophy title for THE 42nd TIME, defeat Vidharbha by 169 runs in the final
Advertisement
Reactions galore on the internet as Mumbai secures 42nd Ranji title
Mumbai have been an unstoppable force in the history of the Ranji Trophy tournament, and their reign of domination continues as they secure their record-extending 42nd title win. It is an emotional moment for Dhawal Kulkarni, who ends his first-class cricket career on a high not as he scalped the final wicket of the match to ensure MCA's win. After the match-winning wicket, reactions have poured on from the cricket fans, and Kulkarni has been specially mentioned as he retires from FC cricket.
Advertisement
Also Read: 'Rohit Sharma is a 5-time IPL winner. Removing him..': Yuvraj disapproves MI's move to remove Rohit
Advertisement
Heavyweights Mumbai won a record-extending 42nd Ranji Trophy title with a 169-run victory over Vidarbha in the final on Thursday. Set an improbable target of 538 to win the summit clash after being outplayed since the first day afternoon, Vidarbha put up a resolute show with the bat to frustrate their hosts for the majority of the fourth and final day's play.
Despite the big margin of victory, there were a few nervy moments for Mumbai this morning as Akshay Wadkar and Harsh Dubey batted with steely resolve.
Advertisement
Published March 14th, 2024 at 14:12 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.