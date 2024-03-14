×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 14:58 IST

'Can’t help but be champions, we Mumbaikars': Reactions pour in after Mumbai win Ranji Trophy

As Mumbai win their record-extending 42nd Ranji title in the Final against Vidarbha, cricket fans are sharing their excitement all over social media.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Mumbai win Ranji Trophy
Mumbai win Ranji Trophy | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

The Mumbai Cricket Association have secured a thumping victory over the Vidarbha cricket team in the final of the Ranji Trophy. With a big target to chase, VCS started strong against MCA as they chased the given target of 500+ runs. But they did not stand much of a chance against the opposing bowlers. Vidarbha fell short despite a valiant effort as the Ajinkya Rahane-led team won the Ranji Trophy title for the 42nd time. After MCA's win, reactions have started to pour all over the internet as the team brings another Ranji title to their trophy cabinet.

Also Read: Mumbai win Ranji Trophy title for THE 42nd TIME, defeat Vidharbha by 169 runs in the final

Advertisement

Reactions galore on the internet as Mumbai secures 42nd Ranji title  

Mumbai have been an unstoppable force in the history of the Ranji Trophy tournament, and their reign of domination continues as they secure their record-extending 42nd title win. It is an emotional moment for Dhawal Kulkarni, who ends his first-class cricket career on a high not as he scalped the final wicket of the match to ensure MCA's win. After the match-winning wicket, reactions have poured on from the cricket fans, and Kulkarni has been specially mentioned as he retires from FC cricket.

Advertisement

Also Read: 'Rohit Sharma is a 5-time IPL winner. Removing him..': Yuvraj disapproves MI's move to remove Rohit

Advertisement

Heavyweights Mumbai won a record-extending 42nd Ranji Trophy title with a 169-run victory over Vidarbha in the final on Thursday. Set an improbable target of 538 to win the summit clash after being outplayed since the first day afternoon, Vidarbha put up a resolute show with the bat to frustrate their hosts for the majority of the fourth and final day's play.

Despite the big margin of victory, there were a few nervy moments for Mumbai this morning as Akshay Wadkar and Harsh Dubey batted with steely resolve.

Advertisement

Published March 14th, 2024 at 14:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Bernard Dunne

Boxing HPD Dunne resigns

a minute ago
Jammu And Kashmir

Maharashtra First to Buy

3 minutes ago
AIFF

AIFF names 26 probables

4 minutes ago
Lionel Messi

Messi's latest injury

7 minutes ago
6-lane Guwahati Bypass

India News LIVE

9 minutes ago
Virat Kohli with RCB in IPL 2023

RCB kick-starts camp

10 minutes ago
Mumbai win Ranji Trophy

Reactions on Mumbai's win

10 minutes ago
Preneet Kaur

Preneet Kaur Joins BJP

10 minutes ago
Shane Watson

Watson and PCB

12 minutes ago
BREAKING: Security Forces Bust Terror Hideout in Ramban

Terror Hideout Busted

13 minutes ago
Sergio Reguilon

Manchester United in EPL

14 minutes ago
Fortnite

Epic Games on Apple

17 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

17 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma

IPL: Players with most 6s

19 minutes ago
Neeta Lulla

Neeta's Styling Tips

20 minutes ago
Mumbai Ranji Trophy

Mumbai secures 42nd Ranji

22 minutes ago
Bureaucrats Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab and Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala will be new Election Commissioners

BREAKING: Gynanesh Kumar,

24 minutes ago
Michael Culver

Michael Culver Dies At 85

25 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Parched Monkeys Enter Residential Complexes in B'luru, BBMP Offers Help

    India News3 hours ago

  2. Balkrishna Industries shares fall on reports of Income Tax raids

    Business News4 hours ago

  3. RPSC opens applications for Assistant Prosecutor Officer vacancies

    Education6 hours ago

  4. Pune's Lohegaon Airport to Get Runway Expansion Soon | Details Here

    India News7 hours ago

  5. Fire Breaks Out in a House in Shahdara, Children, Adults Feared Trapped

    India News7 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo