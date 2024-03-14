Advertisement

The Mumbai Cricket Association have secured a thumping victory over the Vidarbha cricket team in the final of the Ranji Trophy. With a big target to chase, VCS started strong against MCA as they chased the given target of 500+ runs. But they did not stand much of a chance against the opposing bowlers. Vidarbha fell short despite a valiant effort as the Ajinkya Rahane-led team won the Ranji Trophy title for the 42nd time. After MCA's win, reactions have started to pour all over the internet as the team brings another Ranji title to their trophy cabinet.

Reactions galore on the internet as Mumbai secures 42nd Ranji title

Mumbai have been an unstoppable force in the history of the Ranji Trophy tournament, and their reign of domination continues as they secure their record-extending 42nd title win. It is an emotional moment for Dhawal Kulkarni, who ends his first-class cricket career on a high not as he scalped the final wicket of the match to ensure MCA's win. After the match-winning wicket, reactions have poured on from the cricket fans, and Kulkarni has been specially mentioned as he retires from FC cricket.

Mumbai win the #RanjiTrophyFinal to win their 42nd trophy in the 89 years of the tournament.



Vidarbha gave a gritty display in the second innings but their batting failure in the first innings cost them.



Dhaval Kulkarni retires from first class cricket with the last wicket to… — Mandar Manmohan Sawant (@MandarSawant184) March 14, 2024

Congratulations @MumbaiCricAssoc on 42nd Ranji Title! A stellar accomplishment that deserves all the applause. Hats off to Vidarbha for their tenacity throughout. Witnessed some exceptional cricket from both teams I have a soft spot for. Terrific performances from both sides -… pic.twitter.com/CE34Ieq8fK — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 14, 2024

What a remarkable performance by Akshay Wadkar in the Ranji Trophy final!



Chasing 538 runs, with the team at 133 for 4, he scored a brilliant 102 runs off 199 balls. A true testament to resilience and determination! #RanjiTrophyFinal pic.twitter.com/UDzMetlrJK — NARAYAN (@CricNarayan) March 14, 2024

Most Ranji Trophy titles -



1. Mumbai - 42

2. Karnataka - 8

3. Delhi - 7



Mumbai has 34 trophies more than the second best. Speaks volumes about the Cricket we've played over the years and the talent we've produced. Proud of this team and my city ❤️🙏#RanjiTrophyFinal — Vinesh Bhai (@vlp1994) March 14, 2024

Heavyweights Mumbai won a record-extending 42nd Ranji Trophy title with a 169-run victory over Vidarbha in the final on Thursday. Set an improbable target of 538 to win the summit clash after being outplayed since the first day afternoon, Vidarbha put up a resolute show with the bat to frustrate their hosts for the majority of the fourth and final day's play.

Despite the big margin of victory, there were a few nervy moments for Mumbai this morning as Akshay Wadkar and Harsh Dubey batted with steely resolve.