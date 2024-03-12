×

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 20:32 IST

Ranji Trophy final: Vidarbha will go for the chase against Mumbai, says Harsh Dubey

Vidarbha’s woes compounded particularly on the third day which was spent without their most successful bowler Aditya Sarwate, who did not take the field on Tuesday owing to back spasm.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Harsh Dubey
Harsh Dubey | Image:PTI
  • 2 min read
Battered but not yet beaten, Vidarbha on Tuesday maintained a defiant stand with their left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey saying they would look to chase down the remaining 528 runs in the ongoing Ranji Trophy final here against Mumbai.

Two-time winners Vidarbha managed to bowl Mumbai out for 418 in the second innings but not before the lead had surged to extreme levels, with the hosts setting a 538-run target on the third day here at the Wankhede Stadium.

Vidarbha’s woes compounded particularly on the third day which was spent without their most successful bowler Aditya Sarwate, who did not take the field on Tuesday owing to back spasm.

"We are positive. With nothing to lose, we will go for the chase. A lot of time is left in the match. Let’s see how the wicket behaves," left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey, who toiled to return 5/144 in the second innings, told media after the end of play.

"Sarwate’s absence was a loss for us. They (Mumbai) batted well. Had we grabbed our chances, maybe the score would have been a bit less. Now, we will focus on what is within our control. We have 532 runs (another 528 runs) to chase and we will go for it." Dubey said the conduciveness of the pitch should assist Vidarbha batters in chasing the total, something that was also confirmed by Mumbai’s Musheer Khan.

“The pitch has gotten a bit slow. Though the ball is turning, it’s easier for batters to adjust. So, let’s see what happens tomorrow,” Dubey said.

“The wicket has gone slow, the batter is getting a bit more time,” Musheer replied when asked to assess the pitch after three days into the final.

Nevertheless, Dubey said he would cherish taking his maiden five-wicket haul, which also included the prized scalp of Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane, in the Ranji Trophy final.

“Yes, being my first five-for in the Ranji Trophy it is special to me. My family members are here too, so it’s a proud moment for me,” Dubey said. 

Published March 12th, 2024 at 20:32 IST

