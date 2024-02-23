Advertisement

Tamil Nadu skipper R Sai Kishore continued his fine run in Ranji Trophy, scalping five wickets to help his side dismiss defending champions Saurashtra for 183 on day one of the quarterfinal match here on Friday.

With 43 wickets, the 27-year-old spinner has become the highest wicket-taker in the tournament so far this season.

In reply, Tamil Nadu were 23 for 1, with Saurashtra ahead by 160 runs.

The visitors opted to bat after winning the toss and almost immediately suffered a setback with Kevin Jivrajani (0) falling prey to Sandeep Warrier.

Opener Harvik Desai (83) and Sheldon Jackson (22) added 47 more to the total before the latter was cleaned up by Sai Kishore.

Cheteshwar Pujara (2), Saurahstra's highest run-scorer this season, was sent back by Ajith Ram, with the score reading 61 for three.

Desai and Arpit Vasavada (25) then stitched a 44-run stand for the fourth wicket. However, the hosts ensured the partnership did last too long for comfort, with Ajith Ram trapping the latter leg before.

Thereafter, Saurashtra failed to get any proper partnership going, barely managing a couple of 30-plus stands.

Sai Kishore got rid of Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (0), Chirag Jani (0), skipper Jaydev Unadkat (1) and Yuvrajsinh Dodiya (0) to bundle out the visitors for 183. Prerak Mankad remained unbeaten on 35.

Besides Sai Kishore, Ajith Ram and Sandeep Warrier also played their part in bowling, grabbing three and two wickets respectively.

Tamil Nadu too had an inauspicious start, losing Vimal Khumar (5) to Chirag Jani with just nine runs on the board.

Sai Kishore walked in next as the night-watchman, managing to bat out the remaining six overs for the day, as the hosts finished at 23 for one, trailing by 160 runs.

Brief scores: Saurashtra 183 in 77.1 overs (Harvik Desai 83; R Sai Kishore 5/66) lead Tamil Nadu 23/1 in 10 overs (Narayan Jagadeesan 12; Chirag Jani 1/4) by 160 runs.