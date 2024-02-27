Advertisement

Following an exhausting spell of play, the Ranji Trophy 2024 season is in its business end where only four contenders are left. The teams of Vidarbha, MP, Mumbai, and Tamil Nadu have made it to the semi-final stage, and are now just two steps away from glory. However, only one side would be able to walk the distance, the other three will sadly have to come back and try again. However, before that, at this stage, there will be joy for the two teams and agony for the other two. So, without further ado let's pay heed to the pre-requisites of the Ranji Trophy semi-finals.

Who will play whom in Ranji Trophy 2024 semi-finals?

The Ranji Trophy semi-final picture is as follows:

Vidarbha vs Madhya Pradesh

Mumbai vs Tamil Nadu

When will the Ranji Trophy 2024 semi-finals take place?

Both the semi-final matches will begin on Saturday, March 2, 2024, onwards.

At what time the Ranji Trophy 2024 semi-finals will take place?

The Ranji Trophy semi-final live-action will begin at 9:30 AM.

Where will the Ranji Trophy 2024 semi-finals take place?

Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh will lock horns at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur. Whereas, Mumbai vs Tamil Nadu will take place at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy ground, in Mumbai.

How to watch the live telecast of the Ranji Trophy 2024 semi-finals

The Ranji Trophy semi-finals will not be broadcast live.

How to watch the live streaming of Ranji Trophy 2024?

The Ranji Trophy semi-finals will live stream on the Jio Cinema app and website. Live score of the matches could also be tracked on BCCI.tv.

Ranji Trophy semi-final team squads

Vidarbha Squad: Akshay Wadkar (captain/wicketkeeper), Faiz Fazal, Karun Nair, Atharva Taide, Dhruv Shorey, Yash Rathod, Sanjay Raghunath, Mohit Kale, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Siddhesh Wath (wicketkeeper), Shubham Dubey, Aditya Sarwate, Yash Thakur, Darshan Nalkande, Umesh Yadav, Harsh Dubey, Akhsay Wakhare, Lalit M Yadav, Aditya Thakare, Rajneesh Gurbani.

Madhya Pradesh Squad: Shubham Sharma (captain), Yash Dubey, Himanshu Mantri (wicketkeeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Chouhan, Saransh Jain, Anubhav Agarwal, Kumar Karthikeya, Kulwant Khejroliya, Avesh Khan, Harsh Gawli, Sumit Kushwah, Aryan Pandey, Amarjeet Singh, Aditya Shrivastava, Mihir Hirwani, Rajat Patidar.

Mumbai Squad: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Bupesh Lalwani, Suryansh Shegde, Hardik Tamore (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Tushar Deshpande, Amogh Bhatkal, Royston Dias, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jay Gokul Bista, Atharva Ankolekar, Prasad Pawar (wicketkeeper), Suved Parkar, Sylvester D'Souza.

Tamil Nadu Squad: R Sai Kishore (captain), Suresh Lokeshwar (wicketkeeper), Narayan Jagadeesan (wicketkeeper), Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Baba Indrajith (wicketkeeper), Vijay Shankar, RS Mokit Hariharan, M Mohammed, Mohamed Ali, S Ajith Ram, Sandeep Warrier, Vimal Khumar, Boopathi Kumar, T Natarajan, Trilok Nag, Sai Sudarshan, Kuldeep Sen, Ajay Krishna, B Sachin.