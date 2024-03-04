Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 17:02 IST

Ranji Trophy: Shardul Thakur shines bright as Mumbai thrash Tamil Nadu to reach final for 48th time

After his stunning 109 on the 2nd day that handed Mumbai a big lead of 232 runs in the first innings, Shardul Thakur led Mumbai to bundle TN out for 162.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Mumbai reach Ranji Trophy final
Mumbai reach Ranji Trophy final | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Ranji Trophy: A dominant Mumbai thrashed Tamil Nadu by a massive innings and 70-run margin inside three days to enter the final of the Ranji Trophy, on Monday. Shardul Thakur shone brightly with his all-round performance to power his side to the final for the 48th time. 

Thakur hit a stunning 109 on the second day that handed Mumbai a big lead of 232 runs in the first innings after his team was 106/7. Then Thakur led Mumbai's bowling attack to bundle Tamil Nadu out for 162 in the second essay. Baba Indrajith (70) tried to wage a lone battle for the visitors, who were determined to make it big in their first Ranji knockout game in seven years, but their batters failed to show up against the rampant Mumbai side.

Advertisement

Once again, TN lost their top-order without any contribution and the middle-order too crumbled against the pressure, though the pair of Indrajith and Pradosh Ranjan Paul put some resistance, stitching 73 runs for the fourth wicket. The catalyst of Mumbai's win was bowling all-rounder Thakur (109; 2/48 and 2/16), who dragged them back into the contest from a perilous state of 106/7 in the first innings to an overall lead of 232 runs with his maiden century across formats. 

Thakur was all over TN with a two-wicket burst early on day three, helping Mumbai reduce the visitors to 10/3 in the second innings. B Sai Sudharsan was given a reprieve by Shreyas Iyer at midwicket, spilling a sitter in his first over, but Thakur had the left-handed opener caught behind with a superb inswinger that took an inside edge. Thakur swung the new ball dangerously and snaffled the key wicket of N Jagadeesan for a seven-ball duck. Mohit Avasthi also tasted success when he had Washington Sundar, promoted at No. 3, caught behind.

Advertisement

With the top order blown away, recovery was a herculean task for TN but the pair of Indrajith and Pradosh Ranjan Paul did well to take the attack to the opposition and keep their side in the contest. Indrajith was back in his usual elements, cracking nine fours to make 70 off 105 balls but his resistance ended after nicking one behind to wicket-keeper Tamore off Avasthi. 

Mumbai spinners Tanush Kotian (2/18) and Shams Mulani (4/53) joined fellow pacers in piling up further misery on the TN batters, sharing the remaining six wickets to wrap up the win for the hosts. But it was Kotian, who took the initiative with wickets of Pradosh (25) and R Sai Kishore (21) before tea, while left-arm spinner Mulani, who had no wickets to show so far, grabbed each of the final four to return with figures of 13.5-1-53-4. Earlier in the day, Mumbai were bowled out for 378 with Sundar taking the final wicket to break the 10th-wicket stand between Tushar Deshpande (26) and Kotian (89 not out).

Advertisement

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 146 and 162 in 51.5 overs (Baba Indrajith 70; Shardul Thakur 2/16, Shams Mulani 4/53, Tanush Kotian 2/18) lost to Mumbai 378 in 106.5 overs (Musheer Khan 55, Shardul Thakur 109, Tanush Kotian 89*; R Sai Kishore 6/99) by an innings and 70 runs.

(with PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 4th, 2024 at 16:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

14 minutes ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

23 minutes ago
Nita Ambani-Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika Wedding

24 minutes ago
Anant-Radhika Bash

Anant-Radhika Bash Day 3

2 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Ambanis' Maha Aarti

2 hours ago
Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

2 hours ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

2 hours ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

19 hours ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

19 hours ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

19 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

19 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Dazzle In Ethnic Wear

Kareena-Karisma In Ethnic

19 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Isha-Nita Dance On Stage

19 hours ago
Radhika merchant

Anant-Radhika Wedding

19 hours ago
MS Dhoni

Dhoni Plays Dandiya

19 hours ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Dandiya Performance

19 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika's Bash

19 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Fresh CCTV Footage Of Bengaluru Cafe Blast Prime Suspect Accessed

    Videos11 minutes ago

  2. India men's, women's TT teams script history, qualify for Paris Olympics

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  3. PCB takes U-TURN on ousted Haris Rauf after publicly humiliating him

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  4. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BSF Deploys 35 companies in Odisha

    Lok Sabha Elections13 minutes ago

  5. Viral Photos: Ranbir-Alia's Daughter Raha Makes Insta Debut

    Entertainment14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo