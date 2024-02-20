Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 23:46 IST

Ranji Trophy: Vidarbha beat Haryana, qualify for the knockout stage

Spin bowling all-rounder Aditya Sarwate produced another impressive show as Vidarbha registered a comfortable 115-run win over Haryana on the fourth and final day to qualify for the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals from group A, here Monday.

Press Trust Of India
Ranji Trophy
Vidarbha beat Haryana | Image:X.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Spin bowling all-rounder Aditya Sarwate produced another impressive show as Vidarbha registered a comfortable 115-run win over Haryana on the fourth and final day to qualify for the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals from group A, here Monday.

Vidarbha (33) grabbed six points from what was their fifth win in the tournament to finish on top of Group A and were followed by Saurashtra (29).

Advertisement

Sarwate, who had scored 99 in the first innings, made a valuable 42 in the second essay to help Vidarbha add 92 runs to their overnight total of 113/4.

They set the visitors a victory target of 296 after being dismissed for 205 in 71.4 overs.

Advertisement

Vidarbha then dished out a superlative bowling effort with left-arm spinner Sarwate also starring with the ball, taking two wickets for 38 runs to go with his first-innings figures of 3/59. Off-spinner Akshay Wakhare (3/30) snapped three as the hosts bundled out Haryana for 180 in 34.3 overs.

Pacer Umesh Yadav (2/37), Aditya Thakare (1/47) and Yash Thakur (1/21) were the other wicket-takers.

Advertisement

Chasing the total, Haryana failed to capitalise on the starts and lost wickets at regular intervals to be reduced to 113 for 5 in the 25th over.

Number 9 batter Anshul Kamboj, in fact, emerged as their top-scorer with an entertaining 25-ball 46, studded with five fours and three sixes.

Advertisement

Vidarbha had scored 423 in their first innings and in response, Haryana had posted 333.

Jharkhand beat Rajasthan by 89 runs ======================= Left-arm spinner Anukul Roy bagged his fifth five-wicket haul as Jharkhand thrashed Rajasthan by 89 runs in their Group A contest.

Advertisement

Jharkhand, defending 248, had left Rajasthan gasping for breath at 120 for six in their second innings on day 3.

On Monday, the hosts returned to complete the task with the 25-year-old Roy claiming two more wickets to complete a fine five-wicket haul at the Keenan Stadium.

Advertisement

Varun Aaron (1/22) provided the first breakthrough in the morning when he removed overnight batter Samarpit Joshi (23), who was caught by Nazim Siddiqui in the 54th over.

Mahipal Lomror too could just another 18 runs to his overnight score of 30 before being a victim of Roy, who cleaned up Aniket Choudhary (0) for his fifth victim.

Advertisement

In between, Utkarsh Singh got rid of Manav Suthar (14) as Rajasthan cut a sorry figure with the bat.

With the win, Jharkhand finished their campaign on a high, signing off at the sixth position in group A.

Advertisement

Brief Scores: In Nagpur: Vidarbha 423 and 113 for 4 in 38.2 overs (Dhruv Shorey 43, Atharva Taide 49) lead Haryana 333 by 203 runs.

In Jamshedpur: Jharkhand 188 and 269 beat Rajasthan 210 and 158 all out in 68.1 overs (Mahipal Lomror 48; Anukul Roy 5/36) by 89 runs.

Advertisement

In Delhi: Maharashtra 225 and 157 for 6 in 90 overs (Arshin Kulkarni 58; Kaushal Tambe 44; Pulkit Narang 2/33, Nitin Tanwar 2/29) draw against Services 432 allout in 190 overs (Shubham Rohilla 72, Rajat Paliwal 51, Nakul Sharma 87; Taranjitsingh Dhillon 5/131). PTI ATK AT

Advertisement

Published February 19th, 2024 at 23:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

26 minutes ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

27 minutes ago
Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal In Gym Session

29 minutes ago
Esha Deol

Esha Exits Airport

29 minutes ago
BhumI Pednekar

Bhumi In Co-ord Set

31 minutes ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri's Stylish Look

33 minutes ago
Diya-Dalan Wedding

Diya-Dalan Wedding Day

34 minutes ago
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam-Anand Turn Heads

38 minutes ago
Actor Suriya

Suriya's Day Out With Son

an hour ago
Suresh Raina's son Rio batting in nets

Raina's son bats in nets

an hour ago
Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

6 hours ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

7 hours ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

7 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

7 hours ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

7 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

8 hours ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

12 hours ago
PM Modi

Shri Kalki Dham Temple

12 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nationwide Support Pours in For Republic's Fearless Journalism

    India News20 minutes ago

  2. Traffic Diversions on These Noida Routes Today: Advisory

    India News20 minutes ago

  3. Delhi Chalo March to Continue on Feb 21, Farmer Leaders Warn

    India News21 minutes ago

  4. Two Israeli Airstrikes Hit Lebanon's Ghaziyeh, Witnesses Claim: Report

    World27 minutes ago

  5. Actors Who Played The Role Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

    Galleries28 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo