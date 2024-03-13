×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 22:20 IST

Rashid Khan and Faf du Plessis set to return for Major League Cricket Season 2

The 2024 MLC season will include matches returning to Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Grand Prairie, TX and at additional venues to be named later.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
MLC Season 1 champions
MLC Season 1 champions | Image:MLC
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

The cricket fever is in the air in the United States of America as the second season of the Major League Cricket is set to be held in July this year. Superstars Rashid Khan (MI New York), Faf du Plessis (Texas Super Kings), Marco Jansen (Washington Freedom), Quinton de Kock (Seattle Orcas), Haris Rauf (San Francisco Unicorns) and Sunil Narine (LA Knight Riders) are all set to return for the exciting second season.

MLC’s debut season in 2023 transformed the landscape of American cricket, bringing world-class domestic T20 action to the United States for the first time with most of the matches played in front of sold-out crowds in Texas and North Carolina. Dozens of the world’s best cricketers competed alongside the nation’s top domestic talent across 19 matches. MI New York claimed the inaugural championship crown, defeating the Seattle Orcas in the championship final on July 30 at Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium.

Advertisement

Additionally, Major League Cricket (MLC) and Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) announced today an agreement for the professional services company to become the first-ever title sponsor of America’s only world-class professional cricket championship.

Cognizant Major League Cricket will return for its second season this summer, kicking- off on July 4 and again bringing the world’s best cricketers to the United States for multiple weeks of high-adrenaline T20 cricket action.

Advertisement

“Major League Cricket is thrilled to welcome Cognizant as our title sponsor, starting with season two of MLC this summer,” said Vijay Srinivasan, co-founder, Major League Cricket. “This multi-year partnership will help enable the continued growth of MLC and cricket in America as this new era in the United States for the world’s second-largest sport continues to bloom.”

“Cognizant is excited to support Major League Cricket’s vision, inspiring the next generation of cricket players,” said Ravi Kumar S, Chief Executive Officer, Cognizant. “Our extended relationship with MLC will help us create deeper connections with our clients and associates, while giving back to the communities where we work and play through outreach and education to help invite historically excluded groups into sports and technology.”

Advertisement

MLC expands Cognizant’s sports sponsorship portfolio, which spans across the PGA, LPGA, Aston Martin Formula 1 (AMF1) team, SailGP, and the English Football Association, representing a combination of the interest and passion of its clients for the inspiration and energy that sports provides. Cognizant’s sponsorships are aligned to its  goals of showcasing the parallels between sport and technology and increasing diversity and inclusion in both arenas.

The 2024 MLC season will include matches returning to Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Grand Prairie, TX and at additional venues to be named later. More details on the 2024 season will be announced soon.

Advertisement

Published March 13th, 2024 at 22:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Intermittent rains and thunderstorms lashed Shimla on Wednesday.

Himachal Weather Alert

a few seconds ago
Karnataka Faces Drought Emergency Ahead of Summer, Drinking Water Shortage Looms Across 236 Taluks

Bengaluru Water Crisis

a minute ago
Death

Schoolboy Dies

2 minutes ago
ndmc

Connaught Place

7 minutes ago
Laapataa Ladies

Ranta-Preity Connection

15 minutes ago
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Puri on diesel price

16 minutes ago
Mysuru's 31-year-old 'King' Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar.

'King' Yaduveer Wadiyar

23 minutes ago
CAA Protest

CAA Legal Debate

28 minutes ago
BJP Second List of Candidates

BJP Second List

37 minutes ago
Hardeep Singh Puri

CAA

38 minutes ago
hair colour

Lasting Hair Colour Tips

40 minutes ago
Residents will now get authorised parking in 35 sectors of Noida.

Noida Surface Parking

41 minutes ago
Thailand

Places To Travel In April

42 minutes ago
Moringa Leaves

Moringa Leaves Benefits

43 minutes ago
Breathing Technique

4-2-8-2 Breathing

an hour ago
One Nation, One Election

One Nation One Election

an hour ago
Amit Shah

Amit Shah

an hour ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Traffic Alert: Police Issues Advisory Ahead of Farmers' Maha Panchayat

    India News6 hours ago

  2. Viral Video Captures Youth Electrocuting Self at Ambala Railway Station

    India News6 hours ago

  3. Thane: Cleaner Killed After Collapse of Gutter Slab

    India News6 hours ago

  4. Nayab Saini Proves Majority, Wins Trust Vote in Haryana Assembly

    India News7 hours ago

  5. B'luru Water Crisis: Use of Drinking Water Banned in Swimming Pools

    India News8 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo