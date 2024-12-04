Rashid Khan Slams Taliban Government After Ban On Medical Training For Women

Afghanistan cricket superstar Rashid Khan on Wednesday urged the Taliban government to reconsider the ban on medical training for women in the country, saying the decision will profoundly affect their future and dignity.

Media reports stated that the Taliban's leadership has ordered private and public institutions to stop providing medical courses for women in Afghanistan.

In September 2021, a month after they returned to power, the Taliban stopped schooling for girls after grade six. They banned women from University in December 2022.

Rashid Khan said education held a central place in Islamic teachings and that the faith emphasized the pursuit of knowledge for men and women. He said Afghanistan needed professionals in every field, especially the medical sector.

"It is with deep sadness and disappointment that I reflect on the recent closures of educational and medical institutions for the sisters and mothers of Afghanistan. This decision has profoundly affected not only their future but also the broader fabric of our society," Rashid Khan wrote on 'X'.

"The pain and sorrow they express through social media serve as a poignant reminder of the struggles they face. Afghanistan, our beloved homeland, stands at a critical juncture," he added.

Reports have stated that Taliban's decision will only worsen the conditions where Afghanistan is facing dire shortage of medical professionals.

"The country desperately needs professionals in every field, especially in the medical sector. The acute shortage of female doctors and nurses is particularly concerning, as it directly impacts the healthcare and dignity of women.

"It is essential for our sisters and mothers to have access to care provided by medical professionals who truly understand their needs," said the former captain.

"I sincerely appeal for the reconsideration of this decision so that Afghan girls may reclaim their right to education and contribute to the nation's development. Providing education to all is not just a societal responsibility but a moral obligation deeply rooted in our faith and values," the 26-year-old added.