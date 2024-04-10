×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 14:09 IST

Ravi Shastri's NAUGHTINESS peaks in the 60s as his latest post triggers memefest

Ravi Shastri ignites meme frenzy with playful photo - Online community abuzz with humor over "NAUGHTY" capture.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Ravi Shastri
Ravi Shastri | Image:Ravi Shastri/X.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Ravi Shastri is undoubtedly one of the greatest Indian cricketers in history. His illustrious career on the field has been complemented by significant contributions in coaching and broadcasting. Renowned for his distinctive commentary and charismatic style, Shastri's impact on the sport extends far beyond his playing days. His multifaceted involvement in cricket has solidified his status as a true game legend.

Ravi Shastri's naughtiness peaks in the 60s as his latest post triggers memefest

Recently, Ravi Shastri posted a charming picture to his social media handle, along with a clever remark that sums up his upbeat and easygoing personality. Shastri, who is well-known for having a lively personality and is presently working as an IPL 2024 analyst, caused a stir on social media with his remark. Shastri looks confident in the picture, and his lighthearted statement, "I am hottie, I am naughty, I am sixtyyyy," quickly caught people's attention. This led to a surge of interaction and the creation of numerous memes that went viral on the internet.

Shastri's remark sparked an immediate response from fans who sent hilarious memes on Twitter and other social media sites to show their appreciation for the former cricket player. Shastri's picture and description were cleverly combined by others into their own clever works, which increased the post's viral reach.

Advertisement

This animated exchange highlights Shastri's ongoing appeal and his significant influence on cricket fans throughout the globe. His reputation as a well-liked personality in the cricketing community has been cemented by his open style and ability to build real connections with his audience.

Shastri continues to contribute to the cricket community by commenting on the current IPL 2024 and his social media activity. Notably, the seasoned professional was the head coach of the Indian men's cricket team from 2017 till he resigned after the T20 World Cup in the UAE in 2021. He gave Rahul Dravid, who is currently in that role, the coaching reins.

Advertisement

Viral memes and reactions to Ravi Shastri's latest post are as follows: 

Advertisement

Published April 10th, 2024 at 13:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Big setback for Mamata govt: Kolkata HC orders CBI probe

Sandeshkhali Update

a few seconds ago
Black Eyed Peas

Health Benefits Of Lobia

a minute ago
Gukesh D playing against Fabiano Caruana in FIDE Candidates Chess

Gukesh downs Abasov

a minute ago
Bitcoin

Hong Kong's first BTC ETF

2 minutes ago
Maruti Suzuki price increase

Maruti Suzuki price hike

2 minutes ago
Mamata Wants to Save Those Behind Bomb Blast: Amit Shah | LIVE

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

2 minutes ago
Jitesh Sharma

Jitesh Sharma for PBKS

2 minutes ago
Tiger Reserves of India

Tiger Reserves Of India

2 minutes ago
MI vs RCB

IPL, MI vs RCB Preview

4 minutes ago
Vishnu Vishal and Soori

Vishnu Vishal-Soori Feud

5 minutes ago
Ice for beauty routine

Ice Facial For Skincare

7 minutes ago
Katchatheevu Row: How an Indian Island Went to Sri Lanka | Timeline of Events

Congress on Katchatheevu

7 minutes ago
Karim Benzema signed for Al Ittihad

Never received a red card

8 minutes ago
Nandi Statue Vandalised by Miscreants At Karnataka's Kalaburagi Temple, Case Lodged

Nandi Statue Vandalised

10 minutes ago
Forex news

Dollar strengthens

15 minutes ago
Marcelino Abad

news

17 minutes ago
Crime

Builder Shot Dead

17 minutes ago
Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri's post

20 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dinesh Karthik goes ALL OUT out over a former ENG skipper

    Sports 7 hours ago

  2. Raj Thackeray Declares 'Unconditional Support' For PM Modi, BJP

    India News14 hours ago

  3. How Do Fenugreek Seeds Promote Hair Growth?

    Web Stories15 hours ago

  4. Man Sues 50 Women For Calling Him A Bad Date In California

    World15 hours ago

  5. Bengaluru Lawyer Falls Victim to Elaborate Scam, Forced to Strip

    India News15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo