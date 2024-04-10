Advertisement

Ravi Shastri is undoubtedly one of the greatest Indian cricketers in history. His illustrious career on the field has been complemented by significant contributions in coaching and broadcasting. Renowned for his distinctive commentary and charismatic style, Shastri's impact on the sport extends far beyond his playing days. His multifaceted involvement in cricket has solidified his status as a true game legend.

Ravi Shastri's naughtiness peaks in the 60s as his latest post triggers memefest

Recently, Ravi Shastri posted a charming picture to his social media handle, along with a clever remark that sums up his upbeat and easygoing personality. Shastri, who is well-known for having a lively personality and is presently working as an IPL 2024 analyst, caused a stir on social media with his remark. Shastri looks confident in the picture, and his lighthearted statement, "I am hottie, I am naughty, I am sixtyyyy," quickly caught people's attention. This led to a surge of interaction and the creation of numerous memes that went viral on the internet.

Shastri's remark sparked an immediate response from fans who sent hilarious memes on Twitter and other social media sites to show their appreciation for the former cricket player. Shastri's picture and description were cleverly combined by others into their own clever works, which increased the post's viral reach.

This animated exchange highlights Shastri's ongoing appeal and his significant influence on cricket fans throughout the globe. His reputation as a well-liked personality in the cricketing community has been cemented by his open style and ability to build real connections with his audience.

Shastri continues to contribute to the cricket community by commenting on the current IPL 2024 and his social media activity. Notably, the seasoned professional was the head coach of the Indian men's cricket team from 2017 till he resigned after the T20 World Cup in the UAE in 2021. He gave Rahul Dravid, who is currently in that role, the coaching reins.

I am hottie, I am naughty, I am sixtyyyy 🥵 pic.twitter.com/oHBQw3WoIf — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 10, 2024

Viral memes and reactions to Ravi Shastri's latest post are as follows: