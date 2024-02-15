English
Updated February 15th, 2024 at 20:13 IST

WATCH | Ravindra Jadeja hits ASTONISHING six; Ben Stokes can't believe it, Rohit Sharma LAUGHS

Ravindra Jadeja went on to score a century in the match, his fourth in Test cricket. He finished the day with an unbeaten score of 110 off 212 balls.

Vishal Tiwari
Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja
Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja | Image:BCCI
  • 2 min read
In a thrilling moment during the ongoing third Test match between India and England on Thursday, all eyes were on Ravindra Jadeja as he delivered an astonishing performance that left spectators in awe. The highlight came during the first innings when Jadeja stepped up to face Mark Wood's bowling and unleashed a breathtaking six that reverberated across the stadium. 

Ravindra Jadeja's six leaves Ben Stokes in shock

The sheer power and precision of Jadeja's shot left even the seasoned England captain, Ben Stokes, momentarily stunned, while Rohit Sharma couldn't contain his laughter at the audacity of the stroke. Jadeja played the brilliant shot while batting at 72 off 142 balls in the 60th over of India's innings. 

It was a display of pure brilliance from Jadeja, showcasing his exceptional talent and ability to seize the moment when it mattered most. As the crowd erupted in applause, Jadeja's six stood out as a defining moment in what promises to be an unforgettable Test match showdown.

Jadeja went on to score a century in the match, his fourth in Test cricket. He finished the day with a score of 110 off 212 balls. India scored 326/5 in 86 overs on Day 1 of the third Test match in Rajkot. Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav will resume batting for the side on Friday. 

Earlier in the match, Jadeja was involved in a mix-up with Sarfaraz Khan, which cost the latter his wicket. Jadeja was batting at 99 when he called Sarfaraz for a run. However, upon seeing Mark Wood at mid-on, Jadeja retracted midway, leaving Sarfaraz stranded. Sarfaraz was dismissed for 62 in his debut game. 

Rohit Sharma, who was in the dugout at the time of the run-out, was left visibly frustrated. He chucked his cap in anger after Jadeja's decision cost Sarfaraz his wicket. Sarfaraz was batting beautifully until then and was looking to good to reach his century in his maiden Test match.  

Published February 15th, 2024 at 19:49 IST

