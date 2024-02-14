Advertisement

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja expressed confidence on Wednesday, stating that England isn't a particularly challenging team to overcome, emphasizing that India simply needs to acclimate to their aggressive style of play to clinch the five-match Test series. Regarding his recent injuries, Ravindra Jadeja acknowledged the challenges of staying fit in modern cricket, particularly given his high visibility on the field.

Ravindra Jadeja opens up on his injuries

“It is frustrating but the cricket has increased these days and that is at the back of the mind always. I can't hide anywhere in the field, I am always on the hotspot in any format, and that maybe the reason (for injuries), and the ball comes to me often," Jadeja said.

“There is an expectation from the team that I take a good catch or field well and that's good. I can work on my body more smartly and do it carefully and hope there will be no problem. But there is no guarantee,” he added.

“I would like to give my 100 percent and save my body and keep away from diving when not required. That's it. I don't think about that too much because it (returning from injury) has happened before.

“As the match progresses, the body will get used to the flow and then it gets out of your mind that there was an injury. I will get into the rhythm in one or two days,” he said.

Jadeja also shared his anticipation for teammate R Ashwin's impending milestone of 500 Test wickets, expressing excitement for the accomplishment, especially as it coincides with the match being played in Jadeja's hometown of Rajkot.

Jadeja is expecting a flat pitch for the third Test. “Here the wicket is flat and hard, but depends on what they have prepared. Sometimes you get 37 wickets in three matches (days), but this wicket looks good.

“Here the wicket behaves differently in every game. Sometimes it stays flat, sometimes it turns, sometimes it plays well for two days and then turns. I believe it will play well first and then slowly it will break and the ball will turn,” said Jadeja.

‘Young players are seasoned’

With Rajat Patidar making his debut in the previous Test and Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel in line to be handed their Test caps in Rajkot, Jadeja said the young players have adequate experience and knowledge to be successful in prevailing conditions.

“All these new boys are coming into the side after playing a lot of first-class cricket. These are seasoned players, they know how to play long innings and have an idea how it goes in Test cricket.

"Such a time (transition) is inevitable, whether it comes after two years or five, it is good for them that they are getting an opportunity in the home conditions.

“If they are making Test debut in Australia or South Africa, the player also lacks confidence whether they will be able to perform or not. It (India) is an ideal place for them since they have played on such wickets a lot and they have the idea on how the pitch would behave,” he said.

‘Destiny that Ashwin would take his 500th wicket here’

Jadeja said it was only in the destiny that Ashwin, who has 499 wickets, would have the chance to bring up his 500th scalp at Rajkot.

“He will definitely complete his 500 wickets on this ground. I am very excited because I have been playing with him for 12-13 years and to achieve this milestone of completing 500 Test wickets is a really big thing,” Jadeja said.

“I thought he would complete it in the first Test but it’s okay, whatever is written in destiny… he will complete his 500 wickets in Rajkot, in my hometown,” Jadeja added.

(With PTI inputs)