In a riveting encounter between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 7 of the WPL 2024 season, held in Bengaluru, RCB Women's standout performer Georgia Wareham showcased extraordinary athleticism reminiscent of cricketing legend AB de Villiers.

Georgia Wareham does an AB de Villiers

During the first innings of the match, as Delhi Capitals were at the crease, Georgia Wareham left spectators in awe with her exceptional fielding prowess. Facing a potential six, Wareham leaped high into the air, intercepted the ball, and executed a stunning throw back into play, preventing the boundary.

Georgia Wareham's remarkable fielding effort evoked memories of AB de Villiers' iconic fielding displays for the RCB men's team during the IPL 2018 season. The parallel between Wareham's feat and de Villiers' signature athleticism served as a testament to her skill and agility on the field.

The moment not only electrified the crowd but also drew widespread praise from cricket enthusiasts and experts alike, highlighting Georgia Wareham's invaluable contribution to the RCB Women's squad.

As far as the match is concerned, RCB Women won the toss and elected to field first against Delhi Capitals at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Delhi Capitals smashed a massive 194/5 in 20 overs thanks to a quickfire half-century from Shafali Verma and contributions from Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, and Jess Jonassen.