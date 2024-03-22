×

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 16:34 IST

RCB vs CSK: Why depending on Virat Kohli against Chennai could be MASSIVE mistake for RCB

Ahead of the start of the IPL 2024, a shocking statistic related to Virat Kohli has come forward. RCB will take on CSK on Day 1 of the IPL 2024.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli | Image:PTI
  • 3 min read
The much-awaited IPL 2024 is scheduled to kick-start from today. It will be the revered CSK vs RCB match that will get things going. While they are not the captains anymore, the match will continue to push the storied contest between Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. Since the match will be held at the Chepauk Stadium, therefore, CSK will enter with a home advantage. In addition to that, Chennai Super Kings will have further psychological leeway as the batting general of the opposition team, Kohli, has never been able to present his best in Chennai.

Also Read | 'Our captain is back. He is the heartbeat of DC': Ricky Ponting elated

Virat Kohli not the King in Chennai

It is a striking fact that Virat Kohli has a phenomenal record everywhere, in every format of the game. But like Superman has to stay wary of Kryptonite, RCB's beloved King Kohli also has an Achilles heel that he has seldom been able to deal with. It is a phrase that never gets associated with Virat Kohli, but Kohli's statistics playing at Chepauk over the years have become significantly ordinary, so much so that it has become too difficult to not pay heed to.

In the 12 innings he has played for RCB at Chepauk, Virat Kohli has been able to amass a total of 362 runs at the strike rate of 111.38. His highest score has been 58. Consequently, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's statistics have also been poor in downtown Chennai. To search for an RCB victory at Chepauk, one has to travel all the way back to the inaugural season (2008), because that was the last time RCB was able to pick a victory in Chennai.

Also Read | 'He gave captain’s armband to Jadeja': Ashwin on Dhoni leaving captaincy

IPL 2024 CSK vs RCB: Will the change in name, change the fortunes of RCB?

To ensure the end of this abysmal stretch, Virat Kohli will have to come out firing on all cylinders, plus, the other big guns in the team would also have to present their A-Game. At home, Chennai has always remained a force to reckon with, and RCB's miserable figures only give more context to the theory. Moreover, when it comes to overall statistics as well, Chennai Super Kings always had an upper hand over RCB. Out of the 31 times the teams have squared off, CSK has won 21 of those encounters, whereas RCB prevailed 10 times. With the change in name and logo, will the fortunes also change for RCB, all to look forward to as CSK vs RCB is about to take off in a few hours.

 

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 16:27 IST

