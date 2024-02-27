Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 16:18 IST

RECORD ALERT! Fastest-ever T20I century in 33 balls hit by Namibia's Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton-WATCH

Playing against Nepal in the Tri-Nation series in Kirtipur, Nicol Loftie-Eaton smashed the fastest century in T20I history off just 33 deliveries.

Republic Sports Desk
Namibia's Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton
Namibia's Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton | Image:@CricketNamibia1
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

The record for the fastest century in T20I history was smashed by Namibia's Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton on Tuesday. Playing against Nepal in the Tri-Nation series in Kirtipur, Nicol Loftie-Eaton smashed the fastest century in T20I history off just 33 deliveries. The earlier record was held by Nepal's Kushal Malla, who hit a century in 34 balls during the Hangzhou Asian Games last year when his side had posted a world-record total of 314/3 against Mongolia.

Fastest century in T20I history

Namibia's middle-order batter Loftie-Eaton played a knock of 101 off just 36 deliveries, which included 11 fours and eight sixes at an amazing strike rate of 280.55.

The left-handed batter scored 92 of his runs in boundaries. The 22-year-old has played 33 T20Is and 36 ODIs so far, with this being his maiden century across formats.

Advertisement

The visitors posted 206/4, with opener Malan Kruger remaining unbeaten on 59. In reply, Nepal were dismissed for 186 in the 19th over with Ruben Trumpelmann returning figures of 4/29. Dipendra Singh Airee (48) was Nepal's top scorer.

The Netherlands is the third team in the fray. 

(with PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 27th, 2024 at 16:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Francis Ngannou

Ngannou's extreme power

an hour ago
Neeraj Goyat vs Jake Paul

Neeraj Goyat vs Jake Paul

2 hours ago
RepublicVsShahjahan

Mamata's excuses exposed

17 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

ST grooves to Jamal Kudu

18 hours ago
England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

a day ago
Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's Red Saree

a day ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Snapped In Mumbai

a day ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Yellow

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In Black Outfit

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Dons Casual

a day ago
Bharti Singh

Bharti Stuns In Red Skirt

a day ago
Siddharth Bodke gets engaged to Marathi TV Actress Titeeksha Tawde

Siddharth Gets Engaged

a day ago
Dia Mirza

Dia's OOTD

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Wedding

Jackky-Rakul Wedding

a day ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dons Ethnic

a day ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Steps Out In Style

a day ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina's Trendy Look

a day ago
Sofia Vergara

Sofia At SAG Awards 2024

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Smriti Irani calls for industry shift to women's ambition

    Business News8 minutes ago

  2. Anant-Radhika’s 8-Page Long Pre-Wedding Invitation Card Goes Viral

    Entertainment8 minutes ago

  3. India finish runners-up in Turkish Women's Cup, lose 1-0 to Kosovo

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  4. US stock futures steady ahead of key economic reports

    Business News8 minutes ago

  5. 'Thank you so much Modi sir': Mohammed Shami overwhelmed by PM's message

    Sports 10 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo