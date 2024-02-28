Advertisement

The record for the fastest century in T20I history was smashed by Namibia's Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton on Tuesday. Playing against Nepal in the Tri-Nation series in Kirtipur, Nicol Loftie-Eaton smashed the fastest century in T20I history off just 33 deliveries. The earlier record was held by Nepal's Kushal Malla, who hit a century in 34 balls during the Hangzhou Asian Games last year when his side had posted a world-record total of 314/3 against Mongolia.

Fastest century in T20I history

Namibia's middle-order batter Loftie-Eaton played a knock of 101 off just 36 deliveries, which included 11 fours and eight sixes at an amazing strike rate of 280.55.

The left-handed batter scored 92 of his runs in boundaries. The 22-year-old has played 33 T20Is and 36 ODIs so far, with this being his maiden century across formats.

The visitors posted 206/4, with opener Malan Kruger remaining unbeaten on 59. In reply, Nepal were dismissed for 186 in the 19th over with Ruben Trumpelmann returning figures of 4/29. Dipendra Singh Airee (48) was Nepal's top scorer.

Namibia's Loftie Eaton creates the record for the fastest Men's T20I Hundred in just 33 balls!

The Netherlands is the third team in the fray.

