During match No.11 of the WPL 2024, RCB put on a brilliant display with both bat and ball to oust UP Warriorz by 23 runs. The match witnessed memorable innings from Smriti Mandhana and Elyse Perry, however, the gloomy clouds of controversy also surrounded the WPL match. Once again it is the umpire's DRS call that became the subject of discussion.

Questions on the DRS call during RCB vs UPW WPL match

Chasing 199, UPW needed to continue the flow of runs consistently. However, they failed miserably in their cause, as they lost wickets at quick intervals. One of the touch-and-go decisions also did not go in their favour, moreover, it caused a stir as well.

Sri Lankan all-rounder Chamari Athapaththu, who was batting at 8, was caught in front on a Georgia Wareham delivery. As the ball was beginning to change trajectory just before it hit her pad, the on-field umpire wasn't satisfied that it would go on to hit the stumps and adjudged it as not out. Not convinced with the call of the umpire, RCB referred it to the third umpire. The replays suggested three reds and hence the DRS call went in the favour of RCB.

Aakash Chopra expresses dissension with the decision

The decision left many experts perplexed, and cricketer-turned YouTuber Aakash Chopra was one of them. Chopra compared the DRS call with that of Joe Root's dismissal, where DRS was put under question by Ben Stokes. Chopra left a hefty note on the subject at the social media platform X.

“This is a leg-spin delivery. The ball pitches really close to the foot. Hawkeye’s projection takes it as a straight ball/googly…shows hitting the middle stump. Would love to hear Hawkeye’s explanation for this. Do more errors happen when the ball is pitching really close to the impact on the pads? Remember Joe Root’s LBW was a half-volley too,” Chopra’s post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter read.