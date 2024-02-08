English
Updated January 15th, 2024 at 18:56 IST

Ricky predicts the future AGAIN: Ponting accurately tells what is going to happen before it happens

Ricky Ponting once again showcases his wit by accurately predicting what the bowler is going to bowl, during Stars vs Hurricanes BBL 2024 match.

Prateek Arya
Ricky Ponting predicts outcome in BBL game
Ricky Ponting predicts outcome in BBL game | Image:BBL/7 Cricket
One of the great brains of the game, Ricky Ponting, has once again left the world of cricket in amazement through his apt sense of awareness. The former Australian captain evidently predicted the future during a BBL 2023/24 game between Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars while being in the commentary box. To the surprise of fellow commentators, the same thing happened on the ground what Ponting had narrated a few seconds ago.

3 things you need to know

  • On Monday, Hobart Hurricanes took on Melbourne Stars in BBL 2023/24
  • Hurricanes won the match by 7 runs
  • Nathan Ellis won the Player of the Match award

Punter predicts future

As the BBL 2023/24 season is in the business end, the teams are leaving no stone unturned to qualify for the final series. To showcase their intent, Melbourne Stars and Hobart Hurricanes collided in a competitive battle. Batting first, the Hurricanes put on a strong start, with openers Matthew Wade and Ben McDermott building a strong stand of 86. Hurricanes were looking to go beyond the 200 mark, but in the mid-way stage, Stars attained some control by picking 3 wickets in quick succession.

During a phase, a spectacular moment emerged when Nikhil Chaudhary held out at mid-off position on a slow Nathan Coulter-Nile delivery. While on the outlook it was a regular dismissal but there was a catch. Ricky Ponting, who was detailing the on-field action on the commentary box, had speculated Coulter Nile to bowl a similar length and speed. Seconds later what Ponting said turned into reality.

Ricky Ponting: "He'll drag the length back now, Coulter-Nile, take the pace off. It's what he does so well here at the MCG."

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars: Summary

Hurricanes eventually got to the score of 187 after 20 overs. Chasing 188, Stars endured a horrible start as both openers could not capitalise on the start and left for the job for the other batters, The home side was in the quest till the end, but Maxwell could not power his side to victory, and Beau Webster's gritty half-century did not help the cause either. Melbourne lost the game by 7 runs in the end. Nathan Ellis was adjudged the man of the match for his all-round performance, where with the ball he finished with the figures of 2 for 29, and also scored crucial 16 runs.

Published January 15th, 2024 at 18:24 IST

