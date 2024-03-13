×

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 17:06 IST

RIFT in Pakistan cricket out in the open: Babar Azam disses Afridi's decision, says 'I wasn't...'

Babar Azam vocalized his displeasure during a media interaction at the PSL on Tuesday, particularly highlighting his dissatisfaction with Afridi's decision.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Babar Azam during the ODI World Cup 2023
Babar Azam during the ODI World Cup 2023 | Image:AP
Tensions within the Pakistani cricket team's dressing room have surfaced following former skipper Babar Azam's public discontent over being relegated to the number three batting position in T20 Internationals. The dissatisfaction stems from Babar Azam relinquishing leadership across all formats of the national team, a decision imposed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). 

Babar Azam disagrees with Shaheen Afridi's decision

Babar Azam during the ODI World Cup | Credit: AP

Babar Azam vocalized his displeasure during a media interaction at the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Tuesday, particularly highlighting his dissatisfaction with batting at number three during the New Zealand T20Is in January.

“It was the Pakistan team’s demand at the time. I did that for Pakistan. If I was asked individually, I wasn’t satisfied with the decision to bat at one down position. However, I did that for Pakistan,” Babar Azam said during a PSL press conference.

Pakistan's defeat in the series against New Zealand, with the successful opening partnership of Babar and Mohammad Rizwan disrupted, further exacerbated the situation. Rizwan, too, expressed his unhappiness with the altered batting order, stating that the management's decision had a detrimental impact on the team.

“You can say that it [breaking the opening pair] has hurt Pakistan. I can say that Babar bhai has a big heart. We both agreed that there was no issue. We both told the management that they can try whatever combination they want,” Rizwan said after Pakistan lost the fourth T20I against New Zealand.

Despite Babar's assertion that he didn't feel pressure while opening, both for Pakistan and his PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi, the rift within the team has become evident. The changes in the batting order were initiated by former Pakistan team director Mohammad Hafeez and newly appointed T20I captain, Shaheen Afridi.

The discord underscores underlying tensions within the team, potentially impacting their performance in future matches. Babar Azam was sacked as captain of the Pakistan cricket team after their poor performance in the ODI World Cup 2023, which was held in India in October-November last year. 

