Following the announcement of the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup 2024, Rinku Singh's father, Khanchandra Singh, has provided insight into his son's reaction to being placed on the reserve list. While speaking to the media, Khanchandra Singh shared that Rinku's initial disappointment was palpable, but he remains determined to contribute to the team in any capacity.

Rinku Singh's father reveals his son's real reaction after T20 World Cup snub

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unveiled a 15-member squad for the highly anticipated ICC event, accompanied by a four-member reserve list. Rinku Singh, along with Shubman Gill, Khaleel Ahmed, and Avesh Khan, found himself among the reserves, despite hopes of securing a spot in the main squad.

Khanchandra Singh expressed the family's mixed emotions upon learning of Rinku's placement on the reserve list. "Since we had a lot of hopes, we are a bit sad. We had bought firecrackers thinking that he (Rinku) might get a chance in the main squad, but still, we are very happy," he shared.

Despite the disappointment, Khanchandra Singh emphasized that the family is proud of Rinku's inclusion in the contingent traveling with the Indian team for the T20 World Cup 2024. He revealed that Rinku himself was disheartened upon learning that his name was not among the 15-member squad but remains committed to supporting the team wholeheartedly.

"He spoke to his mother. He is heartbroken too. He said, 'Mummy, my name is not in the 15-member team, but I am going as part of reserves,'" Khanchandra Singh disclosed.

Rinku Singh's resilience and dedication to the sport shine through in the face of adversity. Although the road to representing the national team may have hit a temporary roadblock, his determination to contribute positively to the team's success remains unwavering.