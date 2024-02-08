Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 10:53 IST

Rinku Singh seeks to excel in T20 format, opens up on following MS Dhoni's advice while batting

India's fireball finisher Rinku Singh has opened up on following the MS Dhoni mindset and following the World Cup-winning captain's advice while batting.

Pavitra Shome
Rinku Singh, MS Dhoni
Rinku Singh listening as MS Dhoni gives him some advice ahead of an IPL 2023 game | Image: Instagram/@rinkukumar12
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Indian Cricket Team rode on the success of Shivam Dube when they chased the given target by Afghanistan in the first T20I match in Mohali. Team India won the first match with a dominant six-wicket win despite the freezing conditions. Dube was instrumental in India's win, and so was Rinku Singh, who has emerged as a top-tier finisher for the Men in Blue. The batter broke out in the IPL 2023 season after his solid spell with KKR, which led to his national call-up.  

3 things you need to know

Advertisement
  • Rinku Singh broke out during the IPL 2023 season with the Kolkata Knight Riders
  • The southpaw batter earned his Team India call-up under Jasprit Bumrah's leadership during the Ireland Tour
  • Team India won the first T20I match by six wickets against Afghanistan in Mohali 

Also Read: 'You feel little frustrated': Rohit Sharma on his fierce reaction to Gill after run-out dismissal

Advertisement

Rinku Singh opens up on following the MS Dhoni mindset during matches

Indian southpaw batter Rinku Singh scored 16 runs off 9 balls and stayed until the end with Shivam Dube to assist Team India in winning the match. Singh's batting poise has been compared to that of Indian batting legend MS Dhoni, and the left-handed hitter has admitted that he is taking the Mahi approach to the game. While speaking to the broadcasters after the game, Rinku Singh recalls an IPL 2023 conversation with MS Dhoni in which the veteran captain advised him on how to remain calm during high-pressure chases.

Advertisement

"I've spoken with Mahi Bhai (MS Dhoni), and he just told me to react according to the ball, keep your calm, and I just do the same thing. He told me that I should allow the bowler to do his job and then react according to the ball and not anything else," Rinku Singh said 

"If I think too many things can go wrong for me, so I see play according to the ball that is coming at me," the southpaw added.

Advertisement
Rinku Singh with MS Dhoni | Image: Instagram/@rinkukumar12


Also Read: Feeling the chills! Rohit Sharma uses unique method to warm himself up in Mohali's freezing cold

After winning the first T20I match against Afghanistan, Team India will now face the visiting team in Indore at the Holkar Stadium for the 2nd T20I match.

Advertisement

Published January 12th, 2024 at 07:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

6 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

9 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

9 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

9 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

11 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

11 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

11 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

15 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World5 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement