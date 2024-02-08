Rinku Singh listening as MS Dhoni gives him some advice ahead of an IPL 2023 game | Image: Instagram/@rinkukumar12

The Indian Cricket Team rode on the success of Shivam Dube when they chased the given target by Afghanistan in the first T20I match in Mohali. Team India won the first match with a dominant six-wicket win despite the freezing conditions. Dube was instrumental in India's win, and so was Rinku Singh, who has emerged as a top-tier finisher for the Men in Blue. The batter broke out in the IPL 2023 season after his solid spell with KKR, which led to his national call-up.

Rinku Singh opens up on following the MS Dhoni mindset during matches

Indian southpaw batter Rinku Singh scored 16 runs off 9 balls and stayed until the end with Shivam Dube to assist Team India in winning the match. Singh's batting poise has been compared to that of Indian batting legend MS Dhoni, and the left-handed hitter has admitted that he is taking the Mahi approach to the game. While speaking to the broadcasters after the game, Rinku Singh recalls an IPL 2023 conversation with MS Dhoni in which the veteran captain advised him on how to remain calm during high-pressure chases.

"I've spoken with Mahi Bhai (MS Dhoni), and he just told me to react according to the ball, keep your calm, and I just do the same thing. He told me that I should allow the bowler to do his job and then react according to the ball and not anything else," Rinku Singh said

"If I think too many things can go wrong for me, so I see play according to the ball that is coming at me," the southpaw added.

Rinku Singh with MS Dhoni



After winning the first T20I match against Afghanistan, Team India will now face the visiting team in Indore at the Holkar Stadium for the 2nd T20I match.