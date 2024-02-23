Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 12:41 IST

Rishabh Pant appointed Delhi Capitals' captain for IPL 2024, unlikely to take wicketkeeping duties

Rishabh Pant has been named the captain of the Delhi Capitals for IPL 2024, but he is unlikely to assume wicketkeeping duties as IPL is only few weeks away.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant | Image:X.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Parth Jindal, the team's co-owner, has disclosed that Rishabh Pant would return to professional cricket in the Indian Premier League in 2024, captaining the Delhi Capitals. But Pant will be limited to his batting responsibilities for the first seven matches of the competition.

Less than a month separates us from the start of the 2024 Indian Premier League, and everyone will be watching the Delhi Capitals, particularly in relation to Pant's comeback after a lengthy hiatus owing to injuries he received in a vehicle accident back in December 2022. Parth Jindal's most recent report, which indicates Pant's impending return to action, should comfort fans.

Jindal confirmed that Pant will captain the Delhi Capitals from the opening of the competition in a conversation with ESPN Cricinfo. But for the first seven games, Pant will only play as a batter in order to take a careful approach to his rehab. His physical state will determine whether or not he is involved in wicketkeeping responsibilities in the future. Jindal also gave supporters the reassurance that Pant will be fit for the whole 2024 Indian Premier League, which will provide the Delhi Capitals a much-needed lift.  Jindal quoted: 

"Rishabh is batting. He's running. He has started his wicketkeeping. He is likely to be fully fit for the IPL. I am expecting Rishabh to play IPL and he will lead from match one. First seven games we are going to play him only as a batter and depending on how his body reacts, we will take a call for the rest of the IPL," 

Also Read: Akash Deep chosen over Mukesh Kumar for 4th Test

Players Purchased by Delhi Capitals in the 2024 Indian Premier League Auction

Harry Brook (Rs 4 cr), Tristan Stubbs (Rs 50 lakhs), Ricky Bhui (Rs 20 lakh), Kumar Kushagra (Rs 7.2 cr), Rashik Dar (Rs 20 lakh), Jhye Richardson (Rs 5 cr), Sumit Kumar (Rs 1 cr), Shai Hope (Rs 75 lakh), Swastik Chhikara (Rs 20 lakh)

List of Players Retained by Delhi Capitals Ahead of the 2024 IPL Auction

Abhishek Porel, Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel, David Warner, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Lalit Yadav, Lungisani Ngidi, Mitchell Marsh, Mukesh Kumar, Pravin Dubey, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 12:41 IST

