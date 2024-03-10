Advertisement

Delhi Capitals and the Indian cricket team may receive a boost ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League season, as reports indicate that Rishabh Pant is deemed fit to participate in IPL 2024. The National Cricket Academy (NCA) has reportedly issued Pant a clearance certificate, paving the way for his inclusion in the tournament.

Rishabh Pant gets clearance to play IPL 2024: Reports

Previously, there were concerns regarding Rishabh Pant's fitness status for IPL 2024, with reports suggesting that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had not granted him clearance to play due to fitness concerns. Dainik Bhaskar had also reported that Pant was not deemed ready for IPL participation.

However, with the recent reports suggest that Pant has received the clearance from the NCA, and his availability for IPL 2024 appears promising, providing a positive development for both Delhi Capitals and the Indian cricket team. There is a T20 World Cup scheduled to be held after the IPL 2024 and if Pant is available to play, he will be considered.

Following a life-threatening car accident in late December 2022 while traveling from Delhi to Dehradun, Rishabh Pant underwent multiple surgeries and has been sidelined from professional cricket ever since. However, recent updates indicate a positive turn in his recovery journey. Pant has shown significant progress and has been actively posting workout videos, indicating his readiness to return to action for IPL 2024.