×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 10th, 2024 at 19:36 IST

Rishabh Pant gets GREEN SIGNAL to play IPL 2024, receives clearance from NCA: Reports

The National Cricket Academy (NCA) has reportedly issued Rishabh Pant a clearance certificate, paving the way for his inclusion in the tournament.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant | Image:X.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Delhi Capitals and the Indian cricket team may receive a boost ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League season, as reports indicate that Rishabh Pant is deemed fit to participate in IPL 2024. The National Cricket Academy (NCA) has reportedly issued Pant a clearance certificate, paving the way for his inclusion in the tournament.

Also Read: India jump to No.1 in Test rankings, now reign supreme in all three formats

Advertisement

Rishabh Pant gets clearance to play IPL 2024: Reports

Previously, there were concerns regarding Rishabh Pant's fitness status for IPL 2024, with reports suggesting that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had not granted him clearance to play due to fitness concerns. Dainik Bhaskar had also reported that Pant was not deemed ready for IPL participation.

Advertisement

However, with the recent reports suggest that Pant has received the clearance from the NCA, and his availability for IPL 2024 appears promising, providing a positive development for both Delhi Capitals and the Indian cricket team. There is a T20 World Cup scheduled to be held after the IPL 2024 and if Pant is available to play, he will be considered. 

Advertisement

Also Read: Rahul Dravid disagrees with Jay Shah and BCCI's new 'incentive scheme' for Test players

Following a life-threatening car accident in late December 2022 while traveling from Delhi to Dehradun, Rishabh Pant underwent multiple surgeries and has been sidelined from professional cricket ever since. However, recent updates indicate a positive turn in his recovery journey. Pant has shown significant progress and has been actively posting workout videos, indicating his readiness to return to action for IPL 2024.

Advertisement

Published March 10th, 2024 at 19:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

2 hours ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

2 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

3 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

3 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

3 hours ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

3 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

3 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

3 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

3 hours ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

3 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

a day ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

a day ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

a day ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

a day ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

a day ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

a day ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ED Registers Money-Laundering Case Against Jaffer Sadiq

    India News19 minutes ago

  2. Rahul Dravid delivers incredible speech to motivate Team India-WATCH

    Sports 20 minutes ago

  3. Rishabh Pant gets GREEN SIGNAL to play IPL 2024: Reports

    Sports 20 minutes ago

  4. Katherine Hepburn To Meryl Streep: Actors With Most Oscar Wins

    Galleries22 minutes ago

  5. Republic Summit 2024: PM Modi Shares His Vision For the Next Decade

    India News37 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo