Rishabh Pant Meets A Young Fan During Net Practice in MCG, Adorable Interaction Wins Fans' Hearts | WATCH

Team India is training arduously for the upcoming challenge in Melbourne. Expect the remaining two test matches in Melbourne and Sydney to be a banger as they will determine the winner of the red-ball series. So far, the India-Australia series has delivered box office-level entertainment, and the upcoming match at the MCG is expected to be a good one. The Men in Blue are training up for the upcoming competition. But some of them have also taken time out from their schedule and met the fans who were there to witness them. Rishabh Pant recently met a little fan at the MCG, and their conversation has been winning hearts all over.

Rishabh Pant's Sweet Exchange With Little Fan During Net Session At MCG | WATCH

In a video which is now viral on social media, Rishabh Pant could be seen posing with a little girl right outside the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia. He came down to the child's level for the photograph and also struck up a conversation with the kid. Pant's humility and admiration towards fans have won the netizens' hearts as it showcased a down-to-earth side of the wicketkeeper-batter.

“Hi, it’s good to meet you, Rishabh. It’s the first cricketer whom I’ve ever met in close by,” the young girl said in the video.

In response, Rishabh Pant said, “Nice to see you, lovely meeting you. I hope you have more fun in your life, always be happy.”

Expect Intense Action At Match Four Of Border Gavaskar Trophy Series

The Border Gavaskar Trophy series has been an interesting event as explosiveness and entertainment are at their peak throughout the series. The series is currently poised at 1-1 after Team India won the first test match in Perth, Team India managed to secure one of their greatest wins at Australia's fortress in the Optus Stadium. Australia made a strong comeback in the second test match as they won the second match-up in Adelaide.