Delhi Capitals' captain, Rishabh Pant, provided a heartwarming glimpse into his leisure time activities ahead of the IPL 2024 season on Sunday. In an endearing video shared on Instagram, Pant is seen joyfully playing 'Kanche' (Marbles) with children from his neighbourhood. The spontaneous interaction exudes genuine camaraderie as Pant enthusiastically joins the youngsters in the beloved game.

Rishabh Pant plays ‘kanche’ with kids

Rishabh Pant's caption, "After ages, quite random in the neighbourhood," captures the delightful spontaneity of the moment, offering a peek into the personal side of the cricketing sensation.

Amidst the high-pressure environment and fierce competition of professional cricket, Pant's gesture serves as a gentle reminder of the importance of playfulness, community, and embracing life's simple joys.

With just 19 days remaining until the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Rishabh Pant is getting ready to lead Delhi Capitals. Pant was seen rehabilitating at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru ahead of IPL 2024.

Rishabh Pant was involved in a car accident while travelling from Delhi to Uttarakhand in December 2022. His Mercedes car flipped and caught fire after colliding with a divider on the national highway.

Pant was rushed to the hospital in Dehradun before being shifted to Mumbai for further treatment. The Delhi Capitals captain underwent a couple of surgeries before his rehabilitation started at the NCA in Bengaluru.