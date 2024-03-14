×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 19:16 IST

'You are focusing too much on social media': Rishabh Pant trolls Michael Vaughan on his face - WATCH

Rishabh Pant is poised to return to cricket after a 15-month hiatus following a harrowing car accident on December 31, 2022.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
Rishabh Pant, Michael Vaughan, and Adam Gilchrist
Rishabh Pant, Michael Vaughan, and Adam Gilchrist | Image:X/@clubprairiefire
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant joined former cricketers Adam Gilchrist and Michael Vaughan in a podcast, taking a playful jab at the ex-England captain's social media habits. During a Club Prairie Fire video podcast, Pant sat with former legends of the game to discuss his accident and comeback ahead of IPL 2024. 

Also Read: Ravindra Jadeja injury: Team India all-rounder begins recovery, shares update with fans

Advertisement

Rishabh Pant trolls Michael Vaughan on his face

Adam Gilchrist inquired how Rishabh Pant would engage Michael Vaughan in verbal banter on the field, given the Indian wicketkeeper's reputation for witty remarks behind the stumps while playing for the national side. Rishabh Pant's answer to Gilchrist's question made everyone on the podcast burst out in laughter including Vaughan. 

Advertisement

"I'm curious, how would you get into a verbal exchange with Michael Vaughan on the field? What would you say to throw him off his game?" Adam Gilchrist asked Rishabh Pant.

"Not much needed," Vaughan replied with a mischievous grin.

Advertisement

"I'd simply say that you're focusing too much on social media than on cricket," Pant quipped, eliciting laughter from everyone on the podcast. "And you'd be spot on," Adam Gilchrist concurred.

Rishabh Pant is poised to return to cricket after a 15-month hiatus following a harrowing car accident on December 31, 2022. The accident inflicted severe injuries to his knees and back. The unfortunate accident occurred while Pant was travelling from Delhi to Uttarakhand in his Mercedes car. 

Also Read: 'Rohit Sharma is a 5-time IPL winner. Removing him..': Yuvraj disapproves MI's move to remove Rohit

Advertisement

However, the 26-year-old has remarkably recuperated and has been deemed fully fit to both bat and keep wickets for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024 by the BCCI and NCA. It will be interesting to see if Pant can regain his form during the IPL 2024 to make himself a potential candidate for T20 World Cup in June. 

Advertisement

Published March 14th, 2024 at 19:04 IST

IPL

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

BREAKING: Security Breach in Jammu Central Jail

Electoral Bonds

a few seconds ago
kartik aaryan and aseem bazmee

BB3's Kartik On Anees

a minute ago
New York

NYCB annual report

3 minutes ago
Indian Railways Announces Holi Special Trains From Delhi

Holi Special trains

8 minutes ago
The symbol of United Nations displayed outside the Secretariat Building.

news

8 minutes ago
Viral Video Of Spider-Man Biryani Sparks Online Debate

Spider-Man Biryani

9 minutes ago
Startup Representative

Avg startup deal size

9 minutes ago
Para Shooting World Cup

Para Shooting World Cup

9 minutes ago
Representative image of poisoning death.

UP Man Shoots Neighbour

10 minutes ago
Rishabh Pant during IPL 2024 practice session

Rishabh Pant returns

13 minutes ago
Manmohan Samal

Odisha BJP Chief on Polls

13 minutes ago
Hockey Nationals

MP move to quarters

14 minutes ago
Harmanpreet Singh reacts after scoring a goal

Harmanpreet on Olympics

18 minutes ago
Starship

SpaceX

22 minutes ago
Three Instances Where Winning The Orange Cap And Purple Cap Turned Fatal

Orange Cap And Purple Cap

25 minutes ago
Rinku Singh during KKR practice

Rinku's generous nature

29 minutes ago
Paytm

NPCI on Paytm

29 minutes ago
Coaching institutes and JEE entrance: An Analysis

Decoding FIITJEE fiasco

36 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Maharashtra Becomes First State to Buy Land in Kashmir, Claim Reports

    India News5 hours ago

  2. Former ED Chief Sanjay Mishra Frontrunner for Election Commissioner Post

    India News5 hours ago

  3. EC Appointment: Govt Debunks Fake ‘Notification’

    India News6 hours ago

  4. IPL 2024 Unsold XI: Strongest Playing XI of players who went unsold

    Sports 6 hours ago

  5. Traffic Alert: Police Issues Advisory Ahead of Farmers' Maha Panchayat

    India News6 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo