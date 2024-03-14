Advertisement

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant joined former cricketers Adam Gilchrist and Michael Vaughan in a podcast, taking a playful jab at the ex-England captain's social media habits. During a Club Prairie Fire video podcast, Pant sat with former legends of the game to discuss his accident and comeback ahead of IPL 2024.

Rishabh Pant trolls Michael Vaughan on his face

Adam Gilchrist inquired how Rishabh Pant would engage Michael Vaughan in verbal banter on the field, given the Indian wicketkeeper's reputation for witty remarks behind the stumps while playing for the national side. Rishabh Pant's answer to Gilchrist's question made everyone on the podcast burst out in laughter including Vaughan.

"I'm curious, how would you get into a verbal exchange with Michael Vaughan on the field? What would you say to throw him off his game?" Adam Gilchrist asked Rishabh Pant.

"Not much needed," Vaughan replied with a mischievous grin.

"I'd simply say that you're focusing too much on social media than on cricket," Pant quipped, eliciting laughter from everyone on the podcast. "And you'd be spot on," Adam Gilchrist concurred.

🔥 HE’S BACK 🔥



Rishabh Pant 🇮🇳 is the special guest on the show 📺 this week so Gilly asked him how he would SLEDGE 💬 them if they played against each other & you WON’T BELIEVE what he says to Vaughany 😂



Watch the full episode now -https://t.co/hXxuptYj0A#ClubPrairieFire pic.twitter.com/Ay384Y5SF5 — Club Prairie Fire (@clubprairiefire) March 14, 2024

Rishabh Pant is poised to return to cricket after a 15-month hiatus following a harrowing car accident on December 31, 2022. The accident inflicted severe injuries to his knees and back. The unfortunate accident occurred while Pant was travelling from Delhi to Uttarakhand in his Mercedes car.

However, the 26-year-old has remarkably recuperated and has been deemed fully fit to both bat and keep wickets for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024 by the BCCI and NCA. It will be interesting to see if Pant can regain his form during the IPL 2024 to make himself a potential candidate for T20 World Cup in June.