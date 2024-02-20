English
Updated February 20th, 2024 at 18:22 IST

Rishabh Pant update: Here's full list of things Delhi Capitals captain WILL DO & NOT DO in IPL 2024

Rishabh Pant is expected to resume his duties in IPL 2024 as the first choice captain of Delhi Capitals. Here are things he could do and not do for DC in IPL.

Republic Sports Desk
Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant | Image:X.com
A major update on Team India's flamboyant wicketkeeper-batsman, Rishabh Pant has come forward. The player suffered a horrific car crash in December 2022, and following that, he is been recuperating from major injuries caused in the accident. Pant has been consistent with his recovery reports in the last 12 months, and owing to that, it is expected that he could soon grace the cricket field again.

Rishabh Pant participates in a warm-up match

As per a Cricbuzz report, Pant featured in a warm-up game in Alur, Bangalore. He actively scampered into the ground, spewing further positive signs about a potential comeback. It is Pant's first match after his near-fatal accident. During the long overhaul, Pant underwent knee surgery, and after turning up on his feet again, he has been undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

According to a BCCI insider, there is optimism surrounding Rishabh Pant's comeback, and IPL 2024 is been earmarked as the potential event which could witness the one-hander sixes from the left-hander. Pant sat alongside the Delhi Capitals decision makers during the IPL 2024 mini-auction. He is been retained by the franchise and if indeed he returns he may resume the duties of the first-choice captain.

While there is still suspense looming over Pant's return, considering the case that he does pass the fitness test before the start of the eminent tournament, let's contemplate what he could do and what not in the long season.

Things Rishabh Pant could do at Delhi Capitals

  • He would captain the side
  • As a player, he would solidify the batting line-up with his exceptional prowess
  • He would be a prominent part of the think tank

Things Rishabh Pant may not be able to do at Delhi Capitals

  • According to reports, Rishabh Pant will not keep wickets for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024.
  • He may use the impact player rule and may alleviate the burden of fielding. Thus, he may not field as much as a regular player.

While these are all assertions, and since there is still time for the start of the IPL 2024 season, it will be intriguing to see Rishabh Pant's role in the IPL 2024, should he take part in the tournament.

Published February 20th, 2024 at 18:20 IST

