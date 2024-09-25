sb.scorecardresearch
  • ICC Test Rankings: Rishabh Pant re-enters top 10; Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Witness a Plummet

Published 16:09 IST, September 25th 2024

ICC Test Rankings: Rishabh Pant re-enters top 10; Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Witness a Plummet

Riding on a sensational century in his Test comeback, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant on Wednesday re-entered the ICC rankings at an impressive sixth position but India skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli slipped in a major shake-up in standings.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant | Image: BCCI
