Team India and England will give their all on Day four of the match-up, which will take place today. It is a big day as both teams have an equal chance to win the match. England is basking on the victory in the first test, while India will look for a breakthrough. While the batting line-up did not put up big numbers, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill turned out to be instrumental for the team as they stepped up in time of need. after witnessing their performance, Virender Sehwag showered his praise on the young stars of the Indian Cricket Team.

3 Things you need to know

England won the first match against India at Hyderabad

India and England are competing in the second match in Vizag

England have a target of 399 runs

Virender Sehwag goes gaga on Team India youngsters, offers staggering prediction

Former Team India opener Virender Sehwag senses that emerging talents such as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill would take over the international cricket scene over the course of the following decade. While taking to X (Formerly Twitter), Sehwag shared his applause for Jaiswal and Gill after their outings in the second match against England.

'Glad to see two youngsters, both under 25 rising to the ocassion and standing out. Very likely that these two will dominate world cricket for the next decade and more,' said Sehwag.

Glad to se two youngsters, both under 25 rising to the ocassion and standing out.

Very likely that these two will dominate world cricket for the next decade and more. pic.twitter.com/fYzh8oOnaL — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 4, 2024

Jaiswal hit 209 in the first innings, which included 19 boundaries and seven sixes. He single-handedly propelled India to a score of 396. Moreover, on Sunday, when India was in terrible shape in the second innings, Gill stepped up and scored a critical 104 to help the hosts reach 255.

Team India is in a solid position at the moment as they have struck the English batting line-up with their spin tactics. Before the lunch break, Team India had swept six wickets and maintained a dominant hold, and the hope to secure a win in today's match has been at its peak.