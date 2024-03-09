×

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 19:36 IST

'Rohit and I select... ': Rahul Dravid breaks silence on Iyer-Kishan contract conundrum

Following their dramatic exit from BCCI's central contract, Team India's head coach has finally paid heed to the situation of Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Rahul Dravid
Rahul Dravid | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Following the culmination of the successful series against England, Team India head coach Rahul Dravid appeared in the customary post-match presser. Various queries were posed in front of the coach, one being related to the recent removal of Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan from the BCCI's central contract list. The action came after the two senior players ignored the directive of BCCI top brass, to play in domestic cricket.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma envisages the dreadful 'day' when he will have to retire

Rahul Dravid on Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan losing their central contracts

Addressing the burning subject, Rahul Dravid made it known that Team management has nothing to do with the severity that Iyer and Kishan are facing. He stressed the notion that both are in the mix of things and could win back the trust of the selectors, provided they remain fit and get some game time under their belt.  

"I don't decide contracts or discuss that. I don't even know what the criteria is. Both are in the mix and hope they play cricket, stay fit and force the selectors to pick them. No one is out of contention, players without contracts have also played," Dravid said after India won the 5th Test in Dharamsala by an innings and 64 runs on Saturday.

Dravid further said that he and Team India skipper pick the ideal playing XI, and does not pay heed to who is contracted and who is not.

"Rohit and I select playing 11. Sometimes even I don't know who is contracted and who is not. No one is out of the mix," he added.

Also Read | WATCH | Glenn Phillips executes MIND BLOWING catch, BEST in Tests

What's next for Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan?

Ishan Kishan hasn't featured for India after opting out from the 2-match Test series against South Africa. As for Shreyas Iyer, he was a part of the culminated Test series against England but was left out of the last three tests. He was then expected to play for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy but decided to sit out owing to some back issues. However, NCA declared him match-fit.

Post that he was removed from the centrally contracted players' list. While the doors to the national side may open again soon, when it comes to where the duo would be seen next, the answer to that is none other than IPL 2024. Ishan Kishan is set to be a vital part of the Mumbai Indians side. Shreyas Iyer on the other hand will be entrusted with the captaincy of the KKR franchise.

Published March 9th, 2024 at 19:28 IST

IPL

