Updated February 17th, 2024 at 21:31 IST

'Rohit bhai told us...': Mohammed Siraj reveals Team India players' reaction to Ashwin's withdrawal

Following the end of the Day 3 of the 3rd India vs England Test, Mohammed Siraj revealed how the team reacted to the news of Ashwin's sudden departure.

Republic Sports Desk
Mohammed Siraj
Mohammed Siraj | Image:X.com
  • 2 min read
Ahead of the start of Day 3 of the 3rd India vs England Test, Team India suffered a huge setback in the form of the withdrawal of Ravichandran Ashwin from the rest of the match. Ashwin left the squad midway due to a family emergency.

Despite the departure of the premier spinner, Team India's bowlers pummeled the English batting line-up and restricted them to a score of 319. Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the bowlers from the Indian line-up. He took four scalps and emerged as the standout when Jasprit Bumrah was also not getting much success.

Also Read | Jaiswal's immaculate strokeplay brings expression to pokerfaced Dravid

Mohammed Siraj on the sudden departure of R Ashwin

The India pacer said the absence of off-spinner R Ashwin, who withdrew from the Test owing to a medical emergency in family, meant the other bowlers had to bowl longer spells.

"In the morning when we got to know that Ash bhai is not there, more responsibility fell on us. Rohit bhai told us that we would have to bowl long spells, and I love bowling long spells," he said.

"For a fast bowler in Test cricket, one cannot set up a batsman in three-four overs. We got success due to long spells. Ash bhai was our fifth bowler and I only wish that his mother gets well soon. If you bowl long spells you should not try much but be consistent with it (line and lengths).

"They (England batters) are not used to defending all six balls in an over, if they have defended on two, they are going to attack the third," Siraj said.

Also Read | WATCH | The God of Cricket visits Heaven on Earth

IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal shines with the bat

Yashasvi Jaiswal exploded on England spinners on Day 3 of the IND vs ENG 3rd Test. He took Joe Root and Tom Hartley for cleaners in the last session of the day. Witnessing his striking, even Rahul Dravid could not help but smile. Jaiswal got retired hurt at the mark of 104.

Through, the immaculate Jaiswal show and Shubman Gill's calculated knock, Team India got to the 196 mark at Stumps on Day 3. A lead of 322 has been accomplished, and by the looks of it, it is set to soar to an unreachable length.
 

Published February 17th, 2024 at 20:46 IST

