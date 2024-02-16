Rohit Sharma lifts his bat in celebration after hitting a ton against England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot | Image: BCCI

Day One of the match-up between India and England felt like the game was slipping out of the home team's hands but then came the saviours of the match, who thoroughly dominated in Rajkot. While Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill were lost cheaply, Rohit Sharma took the onus to lift the team and rightfully did so with a spectacular knock. Ravindra Jadeja and Sarfaraz Khan also delivered a ton and a half-century to put India in a commanding position at Stumps on Day 1. But Rohit's knock was a solid response to all the critics.

Nasser Hussain applauds Rohit Sharma's saviour-like knock on Day 1, backs him as a top-tier player

The absence of Virat Kohli is certainly missed, but Rohit Sharma proved to all the naysayers that he is as good as a star player like Virat. In his column for Daillymail, Nasser contemplated how England gave Rohit Sharma a life-saving opportunity, which turned out to be the crucial moment of the first game and possibly the entire series. He also opened up on Rohit's performance which changed the momentum.

'There are certain cricketers you don’t want to reprieve and India captain Rohit is one of them.

I’ve always been a massive fan. He seems to have so much more time to play the ball than most of his rivals. I often felt rushed as an international cricketer. Rohit never is,' Nasser Hussain said.

India's Rohit Sharma plays a pull shot in the Third Test Match between India and England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot | Image: BCCI

'I couldn’t contemplate three Tests passing on these pitches with Rohit kept out of the runs.

Had he failed again in the absence of Virat Kohli, there would have been a lot of chat about him across India — ridiculously so — but he showed what a high-class player he remains at the age of 36 by knuckling down again and getting the balance between defence and attack spot on,' he added.

Team India put up a humongous score of 326, with hometown hero Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yasasv set to return to the pitch on day two. Despite the colossal disappointment over the miscommunication that dismissed debutant Sarfraz Khan, day one was pretty remarkable for the team.