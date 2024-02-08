Rohit Sharma achieves rare feat in T20I cricket, joins Allan Border in elusive list

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma, the Indian captain, marked a significant moment in the second T20I against Afghanistan, becoming the first player in history to reach the 150-match mark in the shortest format. Rohit made his comeback in T20Is during the first match of the series after a hiatus of more than 12 months.

3 things you need to know

Rohit Sharma is expected to captain the Indian team in T20 World Cup

India and Afghanistan are playing a three-match T20I series

This series will serve as preparation for T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma achieves sensational record

His return coincided with a historic achievement, making him the first player in T20I history to reach 150 matches. Having been absent from T20Is since November 2022 when he led India in the T20 World Cup, Rohit's comeback aligns with the World Cup year, with the USA and the West Indies set to jointly host the prestigious tournament in June.

Before the match in Indore, Rohit already held the record for the most T20I appearances. With 150 games to his name, Rohit boasts an impressive T20I career, accumulating 3853 runs, including an exceptional four centuries. In achieving this milestone, Rohit also shares a unique feat with Allan Border, who was the first to reach the 150-match mark in Tests and ODIs.

Meanwhile, former India captain Virat Kohli also made his comeback to T20Is for the first time since T20 World Cup 2022. Kohli has been added to the playing XI straight away. Shubman Gill and Tilak Varma have been dropped to make way for Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal.