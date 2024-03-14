×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 16:15 IST

Rohit Sharma and Dravid had reservations but Ajit Agarkar pushed for two India debutants' selection

India vs England: It was not Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma who pushed for Dhruv Jurel's selection but chief selector Ajit Agarkar.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Rohit Sharma with chief selector Ajit Agarkar and Rahul Dravid
Rohit Sharma with chief selector Ajit Agarkar and Rahul Dravid | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Team India were under a lot of trouble during the India vs England Test series as several experienced stars were missing. KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, and Shreyas Iyer missed parts of the series while Virat Kohli and Mohammad Shami missed the entire IND vs ENG series. India went ahead with a lot of youngsters in the middle order and it worked wonders for the team. 

Dhruv Jurel, Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan, Rajat Patidar and Akash Deep made their debuts during the series. All the debutants except Patidar made good impressions on the team management. Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan stood out as they formed an integral part of the India's 4-1 win over England in the Test series.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | 'Rohit Sharma is a 5-time IPL winner. Removing him..': Yuvraj disapproves MI's move to remove Rohit

Agarkar pushed for Jurel's selection

KS Bharat was struggling with the bat and team management wanted to try someone else in the wicketkeeping position with Ishan Kishan pulling out. The Indian team management decided to give a chance to Jurel and rest they say is history as the youngster proved his mettle and came up with match-winning displays. Jurel played 3 Tests and averaged 63.33 in the series. 

However, it was not Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma who pushed for Jurel's selection but chief selector Ajit Agarkar. It was reported by Hindustan Times that Agarkar convinced Dravid and Rohit to give Jurel a chance despite both of them having reservations due to Jurel's lack of experience in red-ball cricket. Jurel's 91 in the Ranchi Test was instrumental in India securing a series win over England. 

Advertisement
Image: BCCI

"It was Agarkar who suggested Jurel's name. The team management wasn't too confident about him as he was still a rookie. Picking a youngster who hasn't had much red-ball exposure at the top level straightaway into the Indian side for an important series like England was always going to be a brave call but Agarkar had seen enough to vouch for the youngster," a BCCI source said. 

ALSO READ | 'I think he won't be...': Harbhajan Singh's straightforward stance on Virat Kohli's T20 WC chances

Advertisement

Agarkar wanted Padikkal to come in instead of Pujara

Image: BCCI

It wasn't just Jurel who Agarkar backed to come good but also Karnataka batter Devdutt Padikkal. Agarkar saw Padikkal bat in the Ranji Trophy and he was convinced that the lanky left-hander would come good against the inexperienced England spinners due to his height. Padikkal scored 65 runs in the only innings he got to play in the IND vs ENG 5th Test in Dharamsala. 

Advertisement

"There was a discussion about Cheteshwar Pujara, who was scoring runs in Ranji Trophy. The batting line-up literally had no experience. But Agarkar stood firm on looking ahead with Padikkal's selection. He was present when he hit a fluent 150 in a Ranji Trophy and he believed that his height would come in handy against the inexperienced England spinners," the source added.

Advertisement

Published March 14th, 2024 at 15:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Alt

5 Best Pre Schools in In

a minute ago
Vande Bharat Train

India Forged Wheels

a minute ago
Squat Exercises For Your Next Gym Day

Different Squat Exercises

4 minutes ago
Shreyas Iyer

Shreyar Iyer's injury

4 minutes ago
Anto Antony

Anto Antony on Pulwama

5 minutes ago
US Congress

US house on ByteDance

5 minutes ago
Amit Shah On CAA

People Can Apply After CA

7 minutes ago
Allu Arjun

Atlee's New Film A6

7 minutes ago
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir

VIP Visit In Ram Mandir

9 minutes ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika's Tokyo Diaries

10 minutes ago
India news

India News LIVE: Atique

11 minutes ago
Andrew McCarthy produces image of Moon with inverted colours to highlight magma flow

Astrophotographer Andrew

14 minutes ago
Prime Minister Modi in LCA Tejas

India's defence reforms

16 minutes ago
Umpiring howler in CK Nayudu Trophy final

Umpiring howler

18 minutes ago
Cong Politicizes Pulwama Again, Says ‘Modi Govt Orchestrated the Attack to Win Polls’ | LIVE

India News LIVE

19 minutes ago
Aamir Khan

Aamir On His Acting Debut

22 minutes ago
TikTok Chief Executive Officer Shou Zi Chew

ByteDance’s TikTok woes

24 minutes ago
Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty Films On OTT

26 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. One Nation, One Election: 10 Takeaways From Kovind Panel Recommendations

    India News4 hours ago

  2. Kisan Mahapanchayat: Farmers Gather in Delhi, Security Heightened | LIVE

    India News4 hours ago

  3. Centre transfers Air India building to Maharashtra govt

    Business News5 hours ago

  4. Parched Monkeys Enter Residential Complexes in B'luru, BBMP Offers Help

    India News5 hours ago

  5. Balkrishna Industries shares fall on reports of Income Tax raids

    Business News6 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo