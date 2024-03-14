Advertisement

Team India were under a lot of trouble during the India vs England Test series as several experienced stars were missing. KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, and Shreyas Iyer missed parts of the series while Virat Kohli and Mohammad Shami missed the entire IND vs ENG series. India went ahead with a lot of youngsters in the middle order and it worked wonders for the team.

Dhruv Jurel, Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan, Rajat Patidar and Akash Deep made their debuts during the series. All the debutants except Patidar made good impressions on the team management. Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan stood out as they formed an integral part of the India's 4-1 win over England in the Test series.

Agarkar pushed for Jurel's selection

KS Bharat was struggling with the bat and team management wanted to try someone else in the wicketkeeping position with Ishan Kishan pulling out. The Indian team management decided to give a chance to Jurel and rest they say is history as the youngster proved his mettle and came up with match-winning displays. Jurel played 3 Tests and averaged 63.33 in the series.

However, it was not Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma who pushed for Jurel's selection but chief selector Ajit Agarkar. It was reported by Hindustan Times that Agarkar convinced Dravid and Rohit to give Jurel a chance despite both of them having reservations due to Jurel's lack of experience in red-ball cricket. Jurel's 91 in the Ranchi Test was instrumental in India securing a series win over England.

Image: BCCI

"It was Agarkar who suggested Jurel's name. The team management wasn't too confident about him as he was still a rookie. Picking a youngster who hasn't had much red-ball exposure at the top level straightaway into the Indian side for an important series like England was always going to be a brave call but Agarkar had seen enough to vouch for the youngster," a BCCI source said.

Agarkar wanted Padikkal to come in instead of Pujara

Image: BCCI

It wasn't just Jurel who Agarkar backed to come good but also Karnataka batter Devdutt Padikkal. Agarkar saw Padikkal bat in the Ranji Trophy and he was convinced that the lanky left-hander would come good against the inexperienced England spinners due to his height. Padikkal scored 65 runs in the only innings he got to play in the IND vs ENG 5th Test in Dharamsala.

"There was a discussion about Cheteshwar Pujara, who was scoring runs in Ranji Trophy. The batting line-up literally had no experience. But Agarkar stood firm on looking ahead with Padikkal's selection. He was present when he hit a fluent 150 in a Ranji Trophy and he believed that his height would come in handy against the inexperienced England spinners," the source added.