Published 11:24 IST, October 24th 2024
Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir's Tactics Leave Anil Kumble 'SURPRISED' For IND vs NZ 2nd Test Match
Anil Kumble expresses surprise at Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir's tactics ahead of the IND vs NZ 2nd Test, raising eyebrows with their strategic decisions.
- SportFit
- 4 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Anil Kumble has the record to pick all the ten wickets in a single Test inning. | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
11:24 IST, October 24th 2024