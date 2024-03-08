Advertisement

While the 5th and final Test is in place, Team India has already taken an unassailable lead of 3-1 over England in the ongoing Test series. Considering the action that has taken place so far in Dhamasala, Rohit Sharma's men are on board to finish the 5-match affair with the score line of 4-1. Though various factors come together and assimilate into a series win, the youngsters' sheer brilliance may get the credit for this series win.

Monty Panesar says Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid have it covered, Virat Kohli can contemplate retirement

From Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel to Devdutt Padikkal, each one who got a chance proved his mettle on the biggest front. Though the absence of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul perspicuously made India weaker, and the loss in the first Test made it even more conspicuous, but the way Team India bounced back against Ben Stokes and Brandon McCullum's 'bazball, made it known that beating India in India is still an unattainable mission for any visiting team. The victory however is deemed as more special it was the youngsters who stood up at every corner, implying that the future is in safe hands.

Noticing, India trouncing England, former England spinner Monty Panesar has made a huge statement. In an exclusive conversation with the republicworld.com, Panesar stated that with the way India have played in the series, it is evident that the team does not have to count on Virat Kohli anymore. He said, the captain-coach partnership between Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid have the nucleus ready and in the future Kohli can dedicate more time to his family and may consider retiring from Test cricket.

Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid showed India does not need Virat Kohli in the team. India is too strong. Young Indian players are managing the team very well. In the future, Virat Kohli might start thinking, I want to take retirement. I have played enough cricket. I need more family time. India can be very successful even without Virat Kohli in Test cricket.

Panesar, who played 50 Tests for England finished his career with 167 wickets. He was a part of England's One-Day side as well and played a total of 26 ODIs in the blue jersey.

India vs England: Series recap

As mentioned, the series is yet to draw to a close, however, the conclusion has already been written. India have registered its 17th straight home-series win, and now the question is whether will they finish 4-1, 3-2, or 3-1. 4-1 being the likeliest. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has so far accumulated 712 runs in the series, may go on to lift the Player of the Series trophy. Aside from Jaiswal, Shubman Gill also silenced his critics with the performance from his bat. Plus, Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan have out of nowhere added almost 200 runs respectively. From the bowlers' side, the series turned out to be a turning point in the Test career of Kuldeep Yadav. He has picked up 17* scalps in the series. The ever-reliant Ravichandran Ashwin is also among the highest-wicket takers list. He has also completed his 100th Test. The entirety was given shape by none other than captain fantastic, Rohit Sharma. Thus, the team as a whole defied the challenges and emerged as the winners.