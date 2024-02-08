Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 14th, 2024 at 18:38 IST

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli leave fans enchanted with an entertaining net session- WATCH

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma perspired in the net session before the 2nd India vs Afghanistan T20I. India won the 1st T20 of the series by 6 wickets.

Prateek Arya
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma | Image:BCCI/X
Indian captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli toiled in the nets in Indore ahead of the 2nd India vs Afghanistan T20 game. Team India tamed down the spirited Afghani side in the 1st T20 and ended up winning the match by 6 wickets. The match was earlier slated to mark the return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma back to the T20I realm, but it did not showcase the ideal spectacle relating to Kohli and Sharma.

3 things you need to know

  • India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I will take place on Sunday, January 14, 2024
  • India are leading the series 1-0
  • Virat Kohli is expected to the playing XI for the 2nd T20I

Also Read | Ian Chappell's bold claim on T20 cricket's popularity threat to Tests

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma practice in the nets before IND vs AFG 2nd T20I

Rohit and Kohli have received a call-up for the T20I series following a long break from the shortest format of the game, and the official comeback turned out to be quiet. Kohli did not play the previous game due to personal issues, and Rohit got run out for a duck in Mohali. Thus, on Sunday it will be a take two of the official comeback. Before the game, Kohli and Sharma were seen perspiring in the nets and a fair bit of audience was there to catch a glimpse of the two batting.

At the start, the stalwarts find it difficult to middle the ball but soon they got into their rhythm and began to strike cleanly. Here's the video uploaded by BCCI, that showcases Kohli and Sharma practicing in nets.

Also Read | Virat Kohli shares first reaction after receiving DM from Djokovic

Will Kohli and Sharma open the batting in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024?

As they are back in the mix of things, some experts have voiced their opinion on the batting order of the two and made it known that the two should open for India in the T20s. While Team India is filled with a batting brigade, and the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad have demonstrated their mettle as openers, yet the opinion is prevalent. However, only time will tell whether the team management will push Kohli and Sharma for the opening slot, and clarity on that may soon prevail based on what transpires in the number of series that fall in the backdrop of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

Published January 14th, 2024 at 18:38 IST

