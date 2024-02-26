Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 14:47 IST

WATCH | Jubilant Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma fail to hide emotions, give bear hugs to Gill & Jurel

Coach Rahul Dravid and Skipper Rohit Sharma hugged Dhruv Jurel and Shubman Gill after the duo sealed the win for Team India in the Ranchi Test against England.

Pavitra Shome
Rahul Dravid & Rohit Shrama
Rahul Dravid & Rohit Shrama hug Dhruv Jurel and Shubman Gill after the match | Image:JioCinema (Screengrab)
Team India has completed a stunning series triumph over England, and the victory is as magnificent as a carnival. Team India won convincingly at Ranchi's JSCA International Stadium Complex, thanks to a combination of fresh skill and veteran instincts. While the final Test match is yet to be played in Dharamsala, the hosts have taken a 3-1 lead, making them the ultimate winners of the thrilling red-ball series. Young wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel was the top draw from the match as his composure and resilience saw him stitching key partnerships in both of the innings. Jurel and Shubman Gill sealed the mighty win for the Men in Blue, and skipper Rohit Sharma could not hide his excitement.   

Also Read: 'A SERIES WIN FOR THE AGES': India celebrates as Rohit Sharma & Co kill Bazball hype with series win

Rohit Sharma hug it out with Dhruv Jurel, Shubman Gill after youngsters seal grand win over England

After Dhruv Jurel and Shubman Gill took the winning run, the entire dressing room celebrated, and there were smiles all over. The fans in attendance were screaming with joy as the team sealed one of their grandest Test series wins. As Gill and Jurel walked off the pitch, Coach Rahul Dravid embraced them with a hug and was visibly content with the performance. A jubilant-looking skipper Rohit Sharma also came out to hug Dhruv Jurel and Gill for their solid partnership that led to the team's win. 

In the post-match presentation, Rohit Sharma applauded Dhruv Jurel for standing up for the team. 'Dhruv Jurel showed great composure and calmness. He showed lots of maturity in the 4th innings,' he said. 

Also Read: Virat Kohli's 'phenomenal' message for Team India after big win over England GOES VIRAL

India defeated England by five wickets in the fourth Test to seal their 17th straight series win at home here on Monday.

Resuming day four at 40 for no loss, India survived some anxious moments before chasing down the 192-run target in the afternoon session. India has now taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series with the final game to be played in Dharamsala on March 7.

The unbeaten 72-run stand between Shubman Gill (52 not out off 124 balls) and Dhruv Jurel (39 not out off 77) helped India get over the line following a middle-order collapse.

(With PTI Inputs)

Published February 26th, 2024 at 14:38 IST

