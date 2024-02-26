Advertisement

Team India has completed a stunning series triumph over England, and the victory is as magnificent as a carnival. Team India won convincingly at Ranchi's JSCA International Stadium Complex, thanks to a combination of fresh skill and veteran instincts. While the final Test match is yet to be played in Dharamsala, the hosts have taken a 3-1 lead, making them the ultimate winners of the thrilling red-ball series. Young wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel was the top draw from the match as his composure and resilience saw him stitching key partnerships in both of the innings. Jurel and Shubman Gill sealed the mighty win for the Men in Blue, and skipper Rohit Sharma could not hide his excitement.

Rohit Sharma hug it out with Dhruv Jurel, Shubman Gill after youngsters seal grand win over England

After Dhruv Jurel and Shubman Gill took the winning run, the entire dressing room celebrated, and there were smiles all over. The fans in attendance were screaming with joy as the team sealed one of their grandest Test series wins. As Gill and Jurel walked off the pitch, Coach Rahul Dravid embraced them with a hug and was visibly content with the performance. A jubilant-looking skipper Rohit Sharma also came out to hug Dhruv Jurel and Gill for their solid partnership that led to the team's win.

A fantastic victory in Ranchi for #TeamIndia 😎



India clinch the series 3⃣-1⃣ with the final Test to be played in Dharamsala 👏👏



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/FUbQ3MhXfH#INDvENG | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/5I7rENrl5d — BCCI (@BCCI) February 26, 2024

In the post-match presentation, Rohit Sharma applauded Dhruv Jurel for standing up for the team. 'Dhruv Jurel showed great composure and calmness. He showed lots of maturity in the 4th innings,' he said.

India defeated England by five wickets in the fourth Test to seal their 17th straight series win at home here on Monday.

Resuming day four at 40 for no loss, India survived some anxious moments before chasing down the 192-run target in the afternoon session. India has now taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series with the final game to be played in Dharamsala on March 7.

The unbeaten 72-run stand between Shubman Gill (52 not out off 124 balls) and Dhruv Jurel (39 not out off 77) helped India get over the line following a middle-order collapse.

(With PTI Inputs)