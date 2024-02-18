Advertisement

On Sunday, Indian captain Rohit Sharma attributed the team's monumental Test victory – the largest in terms of runs – to the contribution of the young and relatively inexperienced players. Following India's decision to set a formidable target of 557 runs, the team efficiently dismissed England for a mere 122 runs, securing a crucial victory and taking a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

“Obviously it's a very good feeling to win a game like that and especially with such a young team as well. (We had) two debutants (Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel) and not a lot of Test matches amongst the playing eleven as well,” Rohit told the media here after India’s win.

“A lot of these guys are learning from the experience that they're having in the middle. We got to learn a lot about how we played in Hyderabad and then in Vizag when we won.” Both Sarfaraz and Jurel gave a good account of themselves in the game.

Rohit Sharma expresses surprise over the early conclusion of the match

Expressing his surprise, Rohit Sharma remarked on the unexpectedly swift conclusion of the game on the fourth day. He mentioned that India's strategy wasn't focused on reaching a specific target but rather on ensuring they had a sufficient number of overs to bowl out England effectively.

Once again, England's renowned playing style, Bazball, has failed to yield positive results in India.

“I thought the game will go on to the fifth day. We had only 40 overs to bowl today. We thought 130 overs to get them out will be quite comfortable for us. That's probably (was) the reason,” he said.

“It was not more than the runs, it was more of how many overs do we need to get them out. That was the decision that was taken. By no means I expected that we'll get over by this evening,” he added.

Rohit Sharma acknowledged the challenge posed by the absence of Ravichandran Ashwin after the conclusion of the second day's play, describing it as a difficult situation for the team. However, he commended the esteemed Indian spinner for rejoining the squad on the fourth and final day, despite facing a medical emergency within his family.

“When you lose your most experienced bowler, especially in the middle of the Test match, it's not easy. But everything was (at a) side, family comes first,” Rohit said.

“When we heard the news, there was no second thought in our mind that he should do what he feels is right. He wanted to be with the family, which is an absolutely right thing to do and good on him to actually make a way and come here and be part of the team on this day as well,” he added.

“(It) shows the character and shows the kind of person he is, wanting to put everything ahead for the team,” Rohit said.

Rohit Sharma opted to allow Yashasvi Jaiswal to continue his impressive form without delving into it extensively.

“I won't say anything about Jaiswal now, everyone is talking about him. Let him play. He's playing well and (that) is good for us. He's in good form. I'm not going to say much more than that,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)