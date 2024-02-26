Advertisement

India on Monday defeated England in the fourth Test of their five-match series in Ranchi to seal the contest 3-1. India won the fourth Test match by 5 wickets. Youngsters Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Dhruv Jurel played an important part in India's victory in the match as well as the series. Rohit Sharma also scored some crucial runs in India's final innings.

Rohit Sharma on youngsters not wanting to play Test cricket

After the match in Ranchi, Indian captain Rohit Sharma was asked about youngsters who are not eager to play Tests anymore because of the lucrative careers they can make playing white-ball cricket. Rohit Sharma's response was clear. He said that for those who don't want to play Test cricket, it's pretty evident by just looking at them so, there's no point in selecting them in the red-ball side.

“Dekho, jinko Test Cricket ki bhook nahi hain, wo dekh ke hi pata chal jata hain. Un sabko khilane ka kya faida phir? (See, the one who doesn't have hunger to play Tests can be seen, what's the meaning of playing them),” Rohit Sharma said at the post-match press conference on Monday.

Earlier, Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer came under BCCI's scanner for skipping first-class matches for their respective domestic teams. During an event in Rajkot, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah even issued an ultimatum to players who are deliberately skipping Ranji Trophy matches. Rohit's latest remark adds to the same issue.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan and Akash Deep were also among the fresh blood who made an impact in the series.

"It's been a very hard-fought series, so to come on the right side of it feels very good. A lot of challenges thrown at us but we responded and were quite composed. These (youngsters) guys want to be here, growing up in the domestic circuit, local club-cricket, and coming here," said Rohit in the post match presentation.

"It's a big challenge, but the responses I get are encouraging. We have to give them the environment they want to be in, we can't just keep talking to them, they are very clear in what they want to do," he added.

The performances came in the absence of senior players like Virat Kohli and K L Rahul, pleasing Rohit even more.

"Jurel showed composure, calmness and shots all round the wicket. His first-innings 90 was crucial, and again in the second innings along with Gill.

"It's always not pleasing when you miss key players, but there's nothing we can do as a group. To fill their shoes was not easy, but they responded really well.

"When you make a mark like that, you hold yourself in a good position for a long career. This will motivate them," said the skipper.

(with PTI inputs)