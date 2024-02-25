English
Updated February 25th, 2024 at 17:26 IST

'Hero nahi banne ka': Rohit Sharma funnily reminds Sarfaraz Khan about the importance of a helmet

Rohit Sharma garnered attention once again when he was caught on camera reminding star batsman Sarfaraz Khan to wear his helmet while fielding.

Vishal Tiwari
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma | Image:JioCinema
India have once again gained momentum in the ongoing fourth Test match against England in Ranchi, where the Rohit Sharma-led team is in the driving seat as they finished Day 3 with a deficit of just 152 runs and 10 wickets in hand. India have two more days to chase down the target and seal the five-match series 3-1.

Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal will be at the crease for the home team when play resumes on Day 4 of the Ranchi Test. In a remarkable turnaround, just 24 hours prior, India found themselves at 177/7, trailing England by 176 runs in the first innings. Now, they require only 192 runs to clinch victory, signaling a significant shift in the game's dynamics since the previous evening. 

Also Read: Rajasthan Royals' home games in JEOPARDY? State council seal RR Stadium a month before IPL 2024

This transformation can be credited to the contributions of Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ravichandran Ashwin. Initially, Jurel's efforts helped narrow the first innings lead to a mere 46 runs, while later, Ashwin and Kuldeep combined to dismiss England for 145 runs in the second innings. At stumps on Day 3, India were 40/0 with 152 runs away from winning the match. 

Rohit Sharma funnily reminds Sarfaraz Khan about the importance of a helmet

Indian captain Rohit Sharma garnered attention once again when he was caught on camera reminding star batsman Sarfaraz Khan to wear his helmet while fielding close to the batter. The incident occurred during England's second innings when Shoaib Bashir was batting in the middle.  

Also Read: 'Give HUGE amount of credit': Alastair Cook hails ENG's selection for Bashir, Hartley for India tour

In the viral clip circulating on social media platforms, Rohit can be seen cautioning Sarfaraz, saying, “Arre bhai, hero nahi banne ka (Hey bro, don't be a hero)."

Published February 25th, 2024 at 17:26 IST

