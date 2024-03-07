Advertisement

Rohit Sharma, the esteemed Indian captain, is widely regarded as one of the best pullers in contemporary cricket. His instinctive response upon spotting a short-pitched delivery is to execute a pull shot, a strategy that has proven to be both a boon and a bane for him.

In the realm of Test cricket, opposing teams often deploy a defensive tactic against Rohit Sharma, stationing two to three fielders on the boundary in anticipation of his trademark pull shot. Mark Wood, renowned as one of the fastest bowlers hailing not only from England but across the globe, boasts an impressive bowling speed of up to 150 km per hour.

Advertisement

Also Read: KL Rahul makes substantial progress ahead of IPL 2024! Shares new update while training at the NCA

Rohit Sharma sends Mark Wood's 151 kmph bouncer flying into the stands

In the Dharamsala Test, Mark Wood, alongside England's captain Ben Stokes, devised a meticulous plan aimed at countering Rohit Sharma's formidable pull shot. They strategically positioned three fielders along the leg side boundary, primed to capitalize on any opportunity to trap Sharma with a bouncer.

As the fourth over commenced, bowled by Mark Wood, with the velocity clocking 151.2 km per hour, Rohit Sharma was poised and ready. With precision and power, he dispatched the ball with a commanding pull shot, sending it soaring over third man for a resounding six.

Advertisement

The display of skill and dominance prompted applause from the crowd and England's captain, Ben Stokes. Unfazed, Rohit Sharma followed up with a deftly placed boundary on Mark Wood's subsequent delivery, showcasing his mastery over the formidable pace bowler.

Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma's teammate, lauded his exceptional prowess in hitting sixes with his trademark pull shot. SKY took to social media to praise Rohit's pull shot.

Rohit sharma and Pull shot. ❤️♾️ — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) March 7, 2024

Also Read: Dinesh Karthik to step down from IPL after 2024 season, keeper yet to decide on International career

In the 5th Test match held in Dharamsala, England won the toss and opted to bat first against India. Initially, England seemed to be in a favorable position as they reached a score of 175/3. However, the momentum swiftly shifted as the Indian spinners seized control of the game, ultimately dismissing the visitors for a modest total of 218 runs.

Advertisement