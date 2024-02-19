Advertisement

On Sunday, the Indian team, led by Rohit Sharma, secured a decisive victory over England in the third Test of their five-match series held in Rajkot. With a staggering 434-run lead, India seized a 2-1 advantage in the series. This triumph marks India's most significant victory margin in Test cricket.

Rohit Sharma lauds India's next pool of talents

The win was a collective effort, with numerous players contributing to the historic achievement. Notably, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, and Dhruv Jurel showcased remarkable performances, particularly noteworthy as they are relatively new additions to the team. While Jaiswal has participated in just seven Test matches thus far, Sarfaraz and Jurel made their debut appearances for India in this game.

After the match on Monday, Rohit Sharma took to Instagram to laud the young talents, hinting that they represent the future generation of Team India. With veterans like Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja nearing the twilight of their careers, Rohit's praise suggests the importance of identifying worthy replacements from the pool of potential talents.

A screengrab of Rohit Sharma's latest post on Instagram

It's a timely reminder for the BCCI selectors to focus on grooming the next wave of India's cricketing stars across formats. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan demonstrated their prowess, making a strong case for inclusion in Team India across all formats. Their impressive performance in the third Test provided a glimpse into the potential of the next generation of Indian cricketing talents.

Sarfaraz Khan scored two half-centuries in his maiden Test match for India, while Dhruv Jurel scored a crucial 41 in the first innings of the third match. Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed a record-breaking double-century in India's second innings after getting out for 10 runs in the opening innings. This was Jaiswal's second Test double ton in as many matches.

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 214 off 236 balls including 14 boundaries and 12 sixes. Jaiswal equalled Wasim Akram's record for scoring the most of number of sixes in a single innings of a Test match. Jaiswal is currently the top run-scorer of the Test series against England with 545 runs in 6 innings.