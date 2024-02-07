Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 17:53 IST

Rohit Sharma-Rahul Dravid register unwanted record as captain-coach duo after India lose 1st Test

Ollie Pope and Tom Hartley performed exceptionally well for England to help register the historic win in Hyderabad.

Vishal Tiwari
Rohit Sharma & Rahul Dravid having some serious discussion during India's practice session
Rohit Sharma & Rahul Dravid having some serious discussion during India's practice session | Image:ICC/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
England defeated India in the first Test match of their five-match series in Hyderabad on Sunday. England won the game by 28 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the contest. Tom Hartley emerged as the hero of the match as he picked up a six-wicket haul in the final innings to help his side register the historic win. Ollie Pope scored a fabulous 196 runs in England's second innings, which also helped the cause of the visitors. 

3 things you need to know

  • England registered a famous victory in the first Test match in Hyderabad
  • This is India's fourth loss in a Test match at home since 2012
  • This is also the first time India lost a Test match in Hyderabad

Also Read: Shamar Joseph's 7-68 inspires West Indies to a stunning 8-run win over Australia

Rohit Sharma-Rahul Dravid register unwanted record

Despite being outplayed in the first innings, England made a remarkable comeback to win the match on the final day. This is the first time India lost a Test match at home after taking a 100-plus run lead in the first innings. Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid became the first Indian captain-coach duo to register this unwanted feat. 

Ollie Pope and Tom Hartley performed exceptionally well for England to help register the historic win in Hyderabad. Pope scored 196 off 278 balls before being dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah. Tom Hartley took charge for England in the final innings as he demolished the Indian batting lineup in their own backyard. Note, Hartley made his Test debut in the Hyderabad match. 

 


 

Published January 28th, 2024 at 17:53 IST

