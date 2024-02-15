Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 12:01 IST

Rohit Sharma's frustration evident as Shubman Gill falls early in India vs England 3rd Test-WATCH

Rohit Sharma shows visible frustration as Shubman Gill departs quickly in the India vs England 3rd Test match in Rajkot on Thursday.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill
Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill | Image:BCCI TV/screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
On 15–19 Feb, during Day 1 of the 3rd Test between India and England, India stood at 93/3 in 25 overs at lunch in the 1st innings, with Rohit Sharma notably contributing an unbeaten 52 runs from 74 balls. Ravindra Jadeja accompanies Sharma with 24 runs not out off 44 balls. Hartley and Wood have secured one wicket each for England. Yashasvi Jaiswal contributed 10 runs before being dismissed by Mark Wood, while Shubman Gill departed early without scoring. As the match progresses, all eyes will be on the Indian team's performance, especially after when young talents like Jaiswal and Gill failed to deliver, in navigating the challenging conditions at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Also Read: WATCH | Sarfaraz Khan's father Naushad kisses India cap, gets emotional

Rohit Sharma was disappointed with Shubman Gill’s dismissal against England in Rajkot 

Shubman Gill has had highs and lows throughout his erratic international cricket career, especially in Tests. Even though he saved India in a tight situation by making a century in the second innings of the previous Test in Vizag, he lost form again in the first innings of the third Test in Rajkot. Gill faced only nine deliveries before being dismissed without scoring a run, and he handed England's wicketkeeper, Ben Foakes, an easy catch off Mark Wood's delivery. With this being Gill's second duck in the current series, concerns have been raised about his consistency at the crease.

Observing the dismissal from the non-striker's viewpoint, Rohit Sharma expressed disappointment with Gill's shot selection as it was visible through his face, admitting the impact it had on the team's situation. Because of Gill's uneven play, India is struggling to attain stability and consistency in their batting order.

Also Read: India vs England 3rd Test Live

Shubman Gill's Test cricket record reflects a blend of outcomes, comprising 1201 runs from 42 innings, averaging 30.79. Notably, he has achieved three centuries and four half-centuries in this format. However, his cautious approach at the crease often hampers his scoring ability, posing concerns about his consistency and the team's reliance on him for substantial contributions. Furthermore, challenges arose when Gill transitioned to batting at No. 3 subsequent to Yashasvi Jaiswal assuming the opener role.

Published February 15th, 2024 at 12:01 IST

