At the end of the first session on Day 2, India dominates with a lead of 46 runs against England. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill impress with their centuries, Sharma at 102* and Gill at 101*, guiding India to a commanding 264/1. Yashasvi Jaiswal shone with a brisk 57 before falling to Bashir. England bowlers struggled, especially with Hartley going wicketless and Bashir claiming the only wicket. The match hangs in balance though India seems in control. As the players head to lunch, the prospect of a significant Indian lead looms over England's hopes.

Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma complete their century in the 5th Test of IND vs ENG Day 2

Rohit Sharma shined with his 12th Test century at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium's fifth Test match against England. This performance matched the record held by the illustrious Sunil Gavaskar for the most Test hundreds by an Indian opener against England (4). In just his 13th Test match against England, Rohit reached this milestone, demonstrating his outstanding form and class. In the opening session of Day 2, the batsman from Nagpur demonstrated his skill with a masterful innings of 154 deliveries, which culminated in a single off Tom Hartley to reach his century.

In the meantime, Shubman Gill demonstrated his growing prominence in international cricket by hitting his fourth Test century at Dharamsala against England in the same game. Gill and Rohit Sharma's collaboration was essential as they skillfully led India beyond England's first innings total. As the second-highest run-scorer in the five-match series, Gill's century was a major turning point for him, taking him over the 400-run barrier and showcasing his domination against England's Zak Crawley. With 10 boundaries and five spectacular sixes, Gill's aggressive yet disciplined innings demonstrated his developing maturity and talent on the international scene.