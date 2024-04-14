×

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 13:05 IST

"I am going to continue for.... Then, I don't know': Rohit tells Ed Sheeran his retirement plans

Rohit Sharma sits down with Ed Sheeran as they speak about their interests at Breakfast of Champions show. He also opened up on his future in the game.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma and Ed Sheeran at Breakfast of Champions show | Image: Breakfast of Champions (Screengrab)
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The fanfare around Rohit Sharma is something that has gradually increased over the years. As a skipper, Rohit has emerged as a fan favourite and has led Team India to the next level. The Men in Blue have succeeded immensely in terms of the bilateral series and are coming off a strong win over England, and Rohit is currently playing the IPL 2024 season with the Mumbai Indians. The Team India skipper recently opened up on his playing longevity and hinted at his timeline of playing competitive cricket.   

Also Read: 'Shabaash DK, World Cup khelna hai': India captain Rohit Sharma tells Karthik in front of Kishan

Rohit Sharma reveals his ultimate aim to Ed Sheeran, assesses upon his cricket playing future

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma was seen in an interaction at the 'Breakfast of Champions' Show with host Gaurav Kapoor and special guest, British singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran. They opened up on cricket as it was a common interest among the three. Ed Sheeran asked Rohit about his retirement plans and whether or not he has an interest in having a team in which he can bring in the talent. Rohit said that he hasn't put much thought in terms of his retirement, but he opens up on his timeline on how long he intends to play competitive cricket.

"I am still playing well at this point in time, so I am thinking I am going to continue for a few more years. And then, i don't know," Rohit Sharma revealed.

Further in the conversation, the Team India Skipper reveals his ultimate goal to win a World Cup title for India and is hopeful to secure a spot in the WTC Final at Lord's next year.

"I really want to win the World Cup -- There is a World Test Championship happening in Lord's, 2025 as well. Hopefully, we make it there in the final," Rohit said.

Also Read: 'You can't be a one-trick pony': Jasprit Bumrah gives his real thoughts on RCB performance for MI

For the Men in Blue, the Rohit Sharma-led side has been in an upward trajectory. The team is currently at the top of the World Test Championship 2023-25 rankings but is yet to secure an ICC majors title. With the T20 World Cup all set to take place, all eyes will be locked in over the Indian Cricket Team after they narrowly missed out on the ODI World Cup to Australia.

Published April 12th, 2024 at 13:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

