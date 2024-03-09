×

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 21:55 IST

Rohit Sharma TROLLS HIMSELF with 'Garden mein ghoomne wale' post in pic with youngsters

The post quickly garnered attention from fans and fellow cricketers, with many applauding Rohit Sharma for his lighthearted approach.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
Rohit Sharma with Indian youngsters
Rohit Sharma with Indian youngsters | Image:Instagram/RohitSharma
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Indian cricket star Rohit Sharma recently took to his official Instagram handle to share a light-hearted moment with the youngsters of the Indian team following their series win against England. The post, accompanied by a jovial caption, served as a humorous nod to a previous viral incident involving the talented batsman. Indian players Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, and Dhruv Jurel are seen in the photo. 

Also Read: 'He already has 35 balls': Kuldeep Yadav lifts lid on viral exchange with R Ashwin in 5th Test

Rohit Sharma trolls himself in pic with India youngsters

In the post, Rohit Sharma can be seen alongside the younger members of the Indian cricket squad, radiating camaraderie and team spirit. The caption accompanying the post read, "Garden mein ghoomne wale bande," adding a touch of playful banter to the celebratory atmosphere.

The reference made by Rohit Sharma in his caption harks back to a memorable incident during the Vizag Test against England. In that match, Rohit Sharma found himself inadvertently in the spotlight when a video clip capturing him engaging in some friendly banter with his teammates on the field went viral. In the footage, Sharma was caught on stump mic casually expressing his frustration at his teammates for what he perceived as a lack of alertness during the game.

Also Read: James Anderson takes his 700th scalp in Dharamshala, becomes first pacer to reach TITANC feat

The post quickly garnered attention from fans and fellow cricketers, with many applauding Rohit Sharma for his lighthearted approach and good-natured humor. It serves as yet another reminder of the positivity and camaraderie that defines the Indian cricket team, both on and off the field.

The Indian cricket team handed England a comprehensive defeat in the five-match Test series by registering a 4-1 victory. Indian youngsters played pivotal role in the win as they contributed massively in every game. Yashasvi Jaiswal stood out for scoring more than 700 runs in the contest. Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel and Devdutt Padikkal also performed well considering this was their debut Test series for India. 

Published March 9th, 2024 at 21:54 IST

