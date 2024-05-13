Advertisement

Rohit Sharma, the stalwart of Indian cricket, is set to lead India's charge in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, slated to commence on June 1 in the United States. The BCCI has already unveiled the 15-member squad for the marquee ICC tournament and has named Rohit Sharma the captain of the team. Hardik Pandya has been appointed Rohit's deputy for the T20 World Cup 2024.

Rohit Sharma to retire from T20 Internationals?

However, recent revelations from a report by Dainik Jagran have added a new dimension to the discourse. The report suggests that Rohit Sharma is considering retiring from T20 format after the culmination of the World Cup in June. Furthermore, it unveils the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) preference for Hardik Pandya to assume the mantle of leadership in T20 cricket for the national team.

It is time to welcome our team in new colors.



Presenting the new T20I #TeamIndia Jersey with our Honorary Secretary @JayShah, Captain @ImRo45 and official Kit Partner @adidas. pic.twitter.com/LKw4sFtZeR — BCCI (@BCCI)

Rohit Sharma was part of the Indian squad that won the T20 World Cup in 2007. Rohit led the Indian team in the previous T20 World Cup that was held in Australia in 2022. He has been given another opportunity by the BCCI to win an ICC trophy after he led India to the final of the recently concluded ODI World Cup.

Rohit Sharma has represented India in 151 T20I matches and has scored 3974 runs. Rohit has five centuries and 29 fifties under his belt. Meanwhile, Rohit has failed to showcase good form for Mumbai Indians in the ongoing IPL 2024. Despite opening the batting along with Ishan Kishan, Rohit has delivered a below-par performance, resulting in his team's elimination from the tournament.

Interestingly, the report also shed some light on the discussions surrounding Hardik Pandya's inclusion in the T20 World Cup squad. It suggests that both Rohit Sharma and BCCI's chief selector Ajit Agarkar had reservations regarding Hardik's selection due to concerns over his form and fitness. However, they purportedly acceded to “pressure” from the BCCI, which reportedly sees Hardik as the next white-ball captain.

India's squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj. Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan

